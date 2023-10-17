DNV is selected IAOB Certification Body of the Year

Picture of DNV receiving the IAOB Certification Body Of The Year Award from the IAOB Director

From left to right: James Bruin, Executive Director in IAOB; Shireesh Bhatnagar, Global Manager Automotive Sector in DNV; Sherif Mekkawy, Global Accreditation Manager, Aerospace & Automotive in DNV; Gary Davis, Regional Manager Americas in DNV

Receiving the 2023 award is recognition of DNV’s hard work to meet the high-performance standards necessary to meet IATF and IAOB expectations.

We are proud to highlight our remarkable partner DNV for their hard work and dedication to continual improvement in the processes that are critical to support the Automotive scheme...”
— James Bruin, Executive Director of the IAOB
KATY, TEXAS, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “In DNV, continual improvement is a mantra we live by to help our customers advance. Receiving the 2023 IAOB Certification Body of the Year award is testament to its importance. Moreover, it motivates us to continue our contribution to improve and build trust throughout the entire IATF 16949 quality scheme and the automotive supply chains,” said Mr. Sherif Mekkawy, Global Accreditation Manager for Aerospace & Automotive in DNV.

Mr. Sherif Mekkawy, Mr. Shireesh Bhatnagar, and Mr. Gary Davis were presented with the award at the annual AIAG Quality Summit in Novi, Michigan, USA, on October 4, 2023.

Mr. James Bruin, Executive Director of the IAOB, said “Congratulations to DNV for this great achievement. We are proud to highlight our remarkable partner DNV for their hard work and dedication to continual improvement in the processes that are critical to support the Automotive scheme and third-party IATF 16949:2016 certification.”

DNV is an accredited certification body for the IATF 16949 scheme and works diligently with the automotive industry and its suppliers globally to ensure quality throughout the value chain.

Faith Beaty, Communication Director
Business Assurance Americas, DNV
+1 281-685-0908
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

DNV is selected IAOB Certification Body of the Year

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Faith Beaty, Communication Director
Business Assurance Americas, DNV
+1 281-685-0908
Company/Organization
DNV Business Assurance USA Inc.
1400 Ravello Drive
Katy, Texas, 77449
United States
+1 281-396-1757
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

DNV is an independent expert in assurance and risk management, operating in more than 100 countries. Through management system certification and training services, DNV helps companies manage risks, assure compliance and sustainable performance of organizations, people and value chains across all types of industries. Whether tackling quality, environmental, safety or security challenges, DNV combines technical, industry and risk management expertise to build confidence, continuity, and resilience. DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

DNV Business Asssurance USA Inc.

More From This Author
DNV é selecionada como o Órgão de Certificação IAOB do Ano
DNV es elegido Organismo de Certificación del Año de la IAOB
DNV is selected IAOB Certification Body of the Year
View All Stories From This Author