MDC offers free firearms classes in the Kansas City area during October

Kansas City, Mo. – As the autumn hunting seasons unfold, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering free classes during October in the Kansas City area that can help newcomers to the shooting sports understand firearms and make them more accurate.

The Lake City Shooting Range near Blue Springs will offer a Know Your Gun workshop from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22. Instructors will address topics such as why different brands of ammunition perform differently, the importance of using hunting ammunition when sighting in rifles, and why fired bullets sometimes rise in their trajectory. Instructors can answer questions about hunting rifles. This class does not involve shooting time on the range. Registration is not required. Participants may simply walk in to attend the session. For more information about the class, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZS3.

MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range near Parkville will offer a class on Firearm Optics from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24. This class will cover how to select, mount, and sight in hunting scopes. The class is open to participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZTB.

Parma Woods staff will offer free assistance sighting in a rifle from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25. This is designed to help newcomers to deer hunting or those with new equipment adjust hunting scopes for accuracy. The assistance is available by appointment only. To make an appointment, call the range at 816-891-9941.