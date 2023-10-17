Submit Release
Need assistance with Medicare open enrollment? SHIBA can help!

October 13, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The open enrollment period for Medicare starts Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7, and the Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program is here to help you with your plan options that work best for you.

During this time, you can review your current coverage and decide if there are better options for you based on changes to your current plan, your budget or your health needs.

“Navigating Medicare plan options can be overwhelming,” says Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “Our trained SHIBA volunteer advisors in your community can answer your Medicare questions and help you search for plans online that work best for your personal situation. I encourage people to take advantage of this free, unbiased service we offer,” said Kreidler. 

SHIBA provides free, unbiased and confidential help with Medicare and other health care options to people of all ages and backgrounds. 

Medicare is not a one-size fits all program, with each person’s needs, situation and benefits being matched to their own unique Medicare plan. Before you make a final decision, consider these tips: 

To schedule your counseling appointment with a SHIBA volunteer, Monday through Friday:

Watch our Medicare videos on YouTube:

