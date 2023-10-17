Gotham Government Relations LLC Joins Forces with The Auxiliary Police Benevolent Association of The City of New York

Submit Release
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gotham Government Relations LLC, a leading government relations firm, proudly announces its newest client, The Auxiliary Police Benevolent Association of The City of New York (APBA). Recognizing the recent decline and neglect of the Auxiliary Police Department in New York City, Gotham is committed to restoring and revitalizing this vital civilian branch of the NYPD.

For 60 years, the APBA has been a bastion of support, safeguarding the rights and welfare of New York City’s Auxiliary Police Officers. Throughout these years, they've represented their members and have been instrumental in ensuring that the sacrifices, courage, and contributions of the Auxiliary Police Officers are recognized. In the face of mounting challenges, changing political climates, and evolving societal needs, the APBA has been a steadfast beacon, adapting, fighting, and shielding its members while promoting the significance of the Auxiliary Police service to New York City’s communities.

John Hyland, President of The Auxiliary Police Benevolent Association of The City of New York, expressed his optimism and trust in this newfound collaboration. "The reputation of Gotham Government Relations LLC precedes them. In our extensive history of standing up for the rights of our members, it's crucial to have partners who understand and resonate with our cause. We greatly respect their record of accomplishments and unwavering commitment to the organizations they represent," stated Hyland. "The APBA is keenly looking forward to forging a long and fruitful relationship with this esteemed firm, ensuring that our members receive the advocacy, recognition, and support they truly deserve."

"With a dedicated commitment to justice and the well-being of our communities, Gotham is honored to represent The Auxiliary Police Benevolent Association of The City of New York," stated David Schwartz, President of Gotham Government Relations LLC. "Auxiliary Police Officers deserve fair treatment, recognition, and the opportunity to have their voices heard. We are dedicated to advocating for every Auxiliary Police Officer, ensuring that the APBA becomes the recognized bargaining unit for these invaluable individuals."

Denny Salas, Senior Vice President of Gotham Government Relations LLC, expressed his commitment to the cause, stating, "We will tirelessly fight for the rights and interests of New York City’s Auxiliary Police Officers. Through strategic advocacy, collaboration, and determination, we will restore the prominence and effectiveness of the APBA."

Gotham Government Relations LLC has a proven track record of success in advocating for diverse organizations and causes. With their expertise and dedication, Gotham is poised to bring about positive change and rejuvenation to the Auxiliary Police Department, ultimately enhancing public safety and fostering a stronger relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

