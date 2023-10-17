Submit Release
Issues of Turkmen-Chinese partnership discussed

17/10/2023

131

On October 16, 2023, negotiations were held in Beijing between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi.

During the meeting, diplomats noted the dynamic development of partnership in a wide range of areas of bilateral interaction. In this context, R.Meredov emphasized that the main factor for an effective and comprehensive strategic Turkmen-Chinese partnership is regular negotiations and meetings on the highest level, during which current issues of interstate cooperation, as well as interaction within international and regional structures, are discussed.

In this context, it was noted that Turkmenistan’s participation in the III High-Level Forum “One Belt, One Road” will give impetus to the further development of bilateral cooperation.

