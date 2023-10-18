IPOS Systems Announces Verizon SIM cards Are Now Certified on its Dejavoo QD Line of Payment Terminals.
iPOS Systems, a leader in the payments industry, provides complete processing solutions for merchants of all types and sizes.
Certifying Verizon as a SIM card provider gives merchants on Dejavoo’s QD terminal line a trusted and affordable mobile payment solution.
We are so pleased to add Verizon as one of our trusted partners, enabling fast and secure mobile access for our ISOs and their merchants.”MINEOLA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPOS Systems is pleased to announce a new relationship with Verizon Business, certifying Verizon SIM cards for merchants using its Dejavoo QD line of payment terminals. Verizon SIM cards enable merchants to accept various payment options quickly and affordably, including online, mobile, and in-person sales through Verizon’s 5G network.
— Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of iPOS Systems
More than just providing reliable connectivity, payment terminals with SIM cards enable mobility. This is important for merchants doing business in untraditional locations, like kiosks, food trucks, and community events. A SIM card allows merchants to accept payments anywhere through a dedicated secure mobile connection.
Today, customers are spending more money using mobile payments. By 2027, global consumers are expected to spend $6,007 billion per year using mobile payments. Financial analysts expect this figure to more than triple within the next five years.
About iPOS Systems
Founded in 2006, iPOS Systems recognized a need in the payments industry for secure, affordable hardware and software payment solutions. Our family of terminals, payment gateway services, and software provides ISOs and ISVs with leading-edge solutions while maintaining affordability and first-class customer support. Our solutions include the Dejavoo line of terminals, DeNovo cloud POS solutions, SPIn semi-integrated EMV payments, and the iPOSpays Gateway.
