EvidenceCare Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates EvidenceCare is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data.
EvidenceCare's achievement of HITRUST certification is a testament to its commitment to protecting the security and privacy of its customers' data.”BRENTWOOD, TN, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvidenceCare, the innovative, EHR-integrated clinical decision support software company, today announced that the EvidenceCare Platform, has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s data center has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.
This achievement places EvidenceCare in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
“EvidenceCare's achievement of HITRUST certification is a testament to its commitment to protecting the security and privacy of its customers' data,” said Kyle Duke, Chief Information Officer of EvidenceCare. “We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security.”
“The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates EvidenceCare is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management.”
About EvidenceCare:
EvidenceCare is an innovative clinical decision support system (CDSS) with its EHR-integrated and content-agnostic platform that empowers better care decisions by improving clinical workflows. Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based insights and measurable outcomes that improve hospital margins. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, EvidenceCare is a 2x honoree of the INC 5000 list of fastest growing companies and one of Nashville Business Journal’s Best Places to Work.
