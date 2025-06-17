EvidenceCare Launches The BetterCare Platform™ with AI Investment and CareInsights™

EvidenceCare has launched The BetterCare Platform™ to unite physician-centered solutions under one platform, including a bold AI investment and product rebrand.

The BetterCare Platform reflects our commitment to empower clinicians with smart, trusted tools that not only improve outcomes but also protect physician time and strengthen hospital margins.” — Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EvidenceCare, a leader in physician-centered clinical decision support, today announced the launch of The BetterCare Platform ™—a unified framework of solutions designed to improve hospital performance. This launch creates a more connected, intelligent future of care that includes a company-wide investment in artificial intelligence to accelerate innovation across the platform, as well as the rebrand of the recently acquired Agathos product to CareInsights ™.While health systems face some of the most challenging times seen since the pandemic, The BetterCare Platform™ provides a best-in-class suite of solutions—AdmissionCare, CareGauge, CareInsights™, and CareIntelligence™—under one physician-centered platform designed to improve care quality and hospital financial performance.In 2024 alone, EvidenceCare’s solutions generated more than $100 million in financial impact for its health system clients—driven by increased revenue capture and reduced cost of care.“Health systems are facing unprecedented margin pressure, economic uncertainty, and clinical workforce shortages,” said Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare. “The BetterCare Platform reflects our commitment to empower clinicians with smart, trusted tools that not only improve outcomes but also protect physician time and strengthen hospital margins.”Accelerating AI Development across the PlatformAs part of this next chapter and its recent Series B funding, EvidenceCare has significantly expanded its AI development initiatives to power new innovations within the platform. This includes a strategic investment into the next generation of products and a deeper integration of AI capabilities into existing ones—setting the stage for product advancements that deliver smarter, faster clinical decisions.“We’re not just investing in AI—we’re investing in the kind of AI that physicians trust and use,” said Dr. Brian Fengler, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer. “Everything we build must improve their workflow and lead to better care decisions for their patients.”New Name, Same Powerful Mission: Agathos is Now CareInsights™Following the acquisition of Agathos, EvidenceCare is officially rebranding the solution as CareInsights™, aligning with the company’s broader product naming architecture and platform vision. The mobile-first tool delivers personalized, peer-comparison insights on clinical process metrics via text message, helping physicians reflect on clinical variation and improve care without the burden of administrative mandates and dashboards.“Renaming Agathos to CareInsights is more than a branding decision—it’s a double-down on what we do and signal of our integration, growth, and missional focus,” said Andrew Trees, VP, Head of CareInsights and Agathos Co-founder. “We are thrilled to carry forward the success of Agathos while scaling our impact through The BetterCare Platform.”---About EvidenceCareEvidenceCare is a physician-centered clinical decision support platform that empowers better care decisions throughout the patient’s hospital care journey with the vision that every clinical decision will deliver the right care at the right time.Built to align clinical and financial goals, The BetterCare Platform™ optimizes clinical workflows, improves hospital margins, and enhances care quality—both inside and outside the EHR. Health systems across the country trust EvidenceCare to drive measurable outcomes without adding burden to clinicians.Based in Nashville, Tennessee, EvidenceCare is a 3x honoree of the INC 5000 list of fastest growing companies, a 2x Fierce Healthcare Best Product winner, 2x honoree of The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces, and #3 nationally in Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Learn more at www.evidence.care

