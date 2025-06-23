EvidenceCare Named a 2025 Top Workplace in Healthcare

EvidenceCare has been named a 2025 Best Place to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare and Top Workplace by The Tennessean, based 100% on employee feedback.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EvidenceCare , a leading healthcare software company based in Nashville, has been named one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare and a Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee by The Tennessean . Both awards are based entirely on employee feedback, highlighting the company’s continued commitment to building a culture where employees feel empowered, supported, and driven to make an impact.“Being recognized as a 2025 Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a powerful testament to how these organizations value their people,” said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. “In a time of constant change and challenge, this year’s winners have shown a deep commitment to creating environments where employees feel supported, heard, and inspired to do their best work. That kind of culture doesn’t happen by accident—it’s intentional, and it’s worth celebrating.”The Modern Healthcare program identifies top healthcare employers nationwide through a rigorous employee survey conducted by Workforce Research Group. Similarly, The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces list is compiled using feedback from employees via a third-party survey by Energage LLC, measuring engagement, culture, and leadership.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”Amy Deaton, President & COO of EvidenceCare, added, “We work hard to create an environment where people feel connected to our mission and one another—even in an increasingly remote environment. These awards are incredibly meaningful because they reflect how our team truly feels.”These dual honors mark the second consecutive year EvidenceCare has received both awards from Modern Healthcare and The Tennessean building on momentum from 2024. This year, EvidenceCare ranked #3 among all qualifying companies in the small business category (<150 employees) for The Tennessean award.These accolades also follow the company’s recent launch of The BetterCare Platform™ further strengthening its mission to provide innovative decision support that improves care quality, clinical workflows, and hospital margins.---About EvidenceCareEvidenceCare is a physician-centered clinical decision support platform that empowers better care decisions throughout the patient’s hospital care journey with the vision that every clinical decision will deliver the right care at the right time.Built to align clinical and financial goals, The BetterCare Platform™ optimizes clinical workflows, improves hospital margins, and enhances care quality—both inside and outside the EHR. Health systems across the country trust EvidenceCare to drive measurable outcomes without adding burden to clinicians.Based in Nashville, Tennessee, EvidenceCare is a 3x honoree of the INC 5000 list of fastest growing companies, a 2x Fierce Healthcare Best Product winner, 2x honoree of The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces, and #3 nationally in Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Learn more at www.evidence.care

