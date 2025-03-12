EvidenceCare Acquires Agathos to Advance Physician Enablement and Reduce Clinical Variation

EvidenceCare and Agathos

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EvidenceCare , a leading provider of innovative clinical decision support solutions, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Agathos , a pioneer in physician engagement and practice enablement. This strategic partnership reflects EvidenceCare’s commitment to empowering physicians and health systems to reduce unwarranted clinical variation through data-driven tools and actionable insights that improve care.Agathos will bring a robust analytics platform to EvidenceCare’s existing suite of solutions and a groundbreaking approach to improving physician performance by analyzing practice patterns, properly attributing variation to individual providers, and using weekly insights on process measures to drive engagement and change.Together, these solutions will address one of healthcare’s biggest challenges: reducing unwarranted clinical variation while providing timely, peer-comparison insights that physicians trust and engage with. By integrating Agathos’ capabilities, EvidenceCare aims to provide unparalleled value to its clients, both clinically and financially.“This acquisition is a major milestone in our mission to empower better care decisions and support physicians in delivering high-quality, efficient care,” said Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare. “Agathos’ innovative technology and insights align perfectly with one of our existing goals to reduce clinical variation and optimize care delivery, creating an unprecedented platform for healthcare transformation.”The acquisition process coincides with EvidenceCare’s successful completion of its Series B funding round, led by Orlando Health Ventures and Rockmont Partners. Novlet Mattis, Orlando Health’s Chief Digital and Information Officer, and Curt Futch, Managing Partner at Rockmont Partners, will join the EvidenceCare board. This investment will further accelerate the company’s growth and support product innovation in EvidenceCare’s platform.The integration process will focus on combining the strengths of both organizations while maintaining operational continuity for Agathos’ existing clients. EvidenceCare will work closely with the Agathos team to ensure a seamless transition and to develop new, integrated solutions that leverage the unique capabilities of both companies.“We are excited to join forces with EvidenceCare, which will accelerate our mission to organize health data and generate care insights that improve patient outcomes to a broader audience,” said Andrew Trees, Co-Founder & CEO of Agathos. “Together, with our empowered clinical users, we can deliver greater impact to health systems and the patients they serve.”The acquisition comes at a pivotal time as health systems continue to navigate increasing challenges around cost, efficiency, quality, and outcomes. By uniting their capabilities, EvidenceCare and Agathos will provide healthcare organizations with enhanced tools to address clinical variation and achieve their clinical and financial goals.About EvidenceCare:EvidenceCare is a unique type of clinical decision support system (CDSS) with its EHR-integrated and content-agnostic platform that empowers better care decisions by improving clinical workflows.Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based insights and measurable outcomes that improve hospital margins.Based in Nashville, Tennessee, EvidenceCare is a 3x honoree of the INC 5000 list of fastest growing companies, a 2x Fierce Healthcare Best Product winner, 2x honoree of Nashville Business Journal’s Best Places to Work, and #3 nationally in Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. To learn more, visit www.evidence.care About Agathos:Agathos is the physician-friendly way to scale trusted feedback on clinical variation and process measures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, Agathos’ team of data scientists, data engineers, customer success managers, and clinical advisors is dedicated to making it easy, fulfilling, and fun for physicians to access data, draw insights, collaborate, and improve.

