2023 Daegu International Future Auto & Mobility Expo Opens at EXCO on October 19 to Present Latest Mobility Technologies
Mobility Industry, Transportation, New Technologies, and Global Trends in One Place.DAEGU, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daegu Metropolitan City, in collaboration with the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, said it is putting forth great efforts in preparing for the “2023 Daegu International Future Auto & Mobility Expo (2023 DIFA Expo),” scheduled to take place at EXCO from October 19 (Thursday) to 21 (Saturday).
Since its inception in 2017, the DIFA Expo has become a prominent regional exhibition and convention event encompassing the entire mobility industry, including eco-friendly vehicles (electric and hydrogen), electric vehicle components (motors, batteries, chargers), autonomous driving, and urban air mobility (UAM).
Daegu Metropolitan City has engaged in practical discussions with related government ministries and national research institutions throughout the year. This collaboration aims to consolidate high-quality and specialized mobility infrastructure for the country and the region, fostering a synergy of mutual growth in preparation for the successful hosting of the inaugural “Republic of Korea Future Auto & Mobility Expo.”
With the theme “From Ground to Sky, a New Beginning in Mobility” and the largest in its history, this year’s DIFA Expo will take place in the East and West halls of EXCO with a total area of 2,500㎡, able to host up to 300 companies and 1,500 booths. The event will focus on mobility innovation and aim to promote the global competitiveness of the Republic of Korea’s mobility companies.
Last year, global companies like Hyundai Motor, Kia, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI, Tesla, and GM participated, along with the British and Israeli embassies as joint exhibitors. Additionally, 171 companies (from six countries), including Korean industry leaders such as L&F, SL Corporation, Sambo Motors, PHC, Autonomous a2z, universities, and relevant organizations, made the event successful.
This year’s exhibition will showcase businesses and advanced attractions in line with global trends in future mobility, including eco-friendly vehicles such as electric cars, autonomous driving, and UAM. Many leading companies had declared participation three months before when the event organizer confirmed the scale.
The Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy will introduce their technological achievements and present the latest policy directions. These two government agencies are the two major policy drivers of the era of fully autonomous driving services and the commercialization of UAM, expected to come around 2027 to 2030.
SK Telecom, Hanwha Systems, and Korea Airports Corporation - all participating in the government’s urban air mobility (UAM) demonstration project and Daegu Metropolitan City’s pilot project - will participate in this exhibition for the first time in their special UAM pavilion.
Moreover, the DIFA Expo will expand practical business opportunities for companies. It will invite more than 100 overseas buyers for the largest-ever export consultation, both in quantity and quality. The event will feature the following:
* Venture capital (VC) investment briefings for promising companies
* R&D consultation meetings with sales, research, and development departments of leading companies
* Corporate promotion in collaboration with the Korea Automobile Journalists Association
With mobility talent acquisition becoming a national issue in South Korea, the exhibition will host a job fair for university mobility departments, providing students with career experiences and participating companies with opportunities for corporate briefings. In addition, plans are underway to expand student-related events, including a Smart Mobility Startup Camp and a model electric autonomous vehicle competition.
“This year’s event, first held in partnership with the government, will raise the status of the Republic of Korea’s mobility industry and lead the new future of the industry,” said Choi Woon-baek, Head of the Daegu Metropolitan City Office of Future Innovation and Growth. “We are preparing our best for the event, and we expect that the domestic and internationally renowned companies, universities, and organizations will combine their capabilities to make this event a truly premier Republic of Korea Future Auto & Mobility Expo.”
Davis Kim
AVING News
+ +82 2-856-3276
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube