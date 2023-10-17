“Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam” -- Best, Int'l Documentary & Craghoppers Prize at London Discover Film Festival
The film is a deep reminder about the importance of remembrance and of the need for each of us to contribute to a better world by expressing humanity in our daily lives.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heartfelt and beautifully shot short form documentary "Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam,” wins Best, International Documentary, as well as the Craghoppers Special Recognition & Prize at the London Discover Film Festival. Tracks is Directed by Maclovia Martel, and Produced by Michael Potter, and Margaret McCarthy of Free Radical Productions.
Associate Producer, John Morris, attending the Discover Film Festival and receiving the Craghoppers Special Recognition Prize in London said in his acceptance speech that “making the film was an immersive experience. The documentary is a deep reminder about the importance of remembrance and of the need for each of us to contribute to a better world by expressing humanity in our daily lives”. John went on to express his gratitude to Discover Films and Craghoppers for their work in supporting and inspiring a generation of filmmakers.
Tracks explores the laying of “Stolpersteine” memorial stones honoring Holocaust victims, installed in front of the homes along the central canals in Amsterdam. A central theme of this film is the power and importance of remembrance. In the Jewish tradition, as long as a person is remembered they continue to live.
The central canal area of Amsterdam is recognized as one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the world. Even in times of joy and celebration we are urged to momentarily acknowledge tragedy in both the past and the present. These stones serve to provide a small tear of sorrow next to the grand and historic architecture of the canals.
“Tracks," takes viewers on a journey to uncover the spirit and intention behind the Stolpersteine, small brass memorial stones that commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. The film, explores the impact of the Stolpersteine on communities and families, and how they serve as a powerful reminder.
The Stolpersteine, which literally means "stumbling stones," are small brass plaques that are embedded in the ground in front of the former homes of victims. To date, over 100,000 Stolpersteine have been installed in more than 1,000 cities across Europe, making it the largest decentralized memorial in the world.
The filmmakers of “Tracks” have worked with Alexander Stukenberg, the key subject of the film and the Stichting Stolpersteine foundation in Amsterdam to create a YouTube channel available to all video and film content creators who have created stories related to stolpersteine memorial stones. This vision is an open platform for everyone to capture and share the amazing stories and impact behind each of these stones. Contact: amsterdam@stichting-stolpersteine.nl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jq7mPgy76lg
"Tracks" features interviews with historians, survivors, and descendants of victims, and those that selflessly carry out the creation and placement of these stones. This powerful documentary is a must-see for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of remembrance and the impact on individuals and communities.
Check out the trailer at the Dutch nonprofit organizaiton “Stichting Stolpersteine”
https://stichting-stolpersteine.nl/?lang=en
We hope this film inspires others to adopt a canal or adopt a street to sponsor the installation of stolpersteine memorial stones.
Discover Film Awards
Discover Film Awards is the world’s best short film festival. Discover.film hosts one of the biggest short film festivals in the world: The Discover Film Awards and has the largest cash prize fund for short filmmakers. The festival attracts thousands of film submissions annually from more than 100 countries. In London’s Leicester Square, the festival hosts cinema screenings and networking events with funding available for new projects.
https://discover.film/short-film-festival/
Craghoppers Film Prize
In 2018, Craghoppers were looking for their next adventure and started exploring ways they could support the arts and emerging new talent. Partnering with the Discover Film Festival, the Craghoppers Film Prize was created to offer the largest cash prize in the world to short filmmakers. Short films can be defined as anything under 40 minutes and spans all genres. Alongside this, short films are also the fastest growing medium in filmmaking – and unfortunately the most underfunded.
This initiative encourages the next generation of filmmakers to create thrilling new content for emerging digital platforms.
This bold initiative has grown year on year, making the Craghoppers Film Prize one of the most coveted accolades within the international film community, - associating the Craghoppers name with quality, innovation, and creativity.
https://www.craghoppers.com/filmprize/
‘Tracks’: Awards & Accolades
Honored for "Tracks" to win Best, International Documentary, as well as the Craghoppers Special Recognition & Prize @ the London Discover Film Festival
New York City Independent Film Fest - Best Documentary Short
Brussels World Film Festival - Best Documentary Short
Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival - Best Cinematography
London - BELIEF - Be Epic Film Festival - Winner
The Voices Rising Film Festival - New York - Winner
Official Selections
Lonond - BELIEF - Be Epic Film Festival - Official Selection
32nd Annual Woods Hole Film Festival - Official Selection
New York City Independent Film Festival - Official Selection
Brooklyn Film Festival - Official Selection
23rd Beverly Hills Film Festival - Official Selection
Cannes Film Awards - Cannes, France - Official Selection
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival - Official Selection
Austin Jewish Film Festival Series - Austin, Texas - Official Selection
Brussels World Film Festival - Official Selection
Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival - Official Selection
ARFF International Film Festival in Amsterdam - Official Selection
October 7 - The Voices Rising Film Festival - New York
https://www.plazamac.org/voicesrisingfilmfest
28th September – 1st October - The Discover Film Awards
( Nominated for the prestigious Craghoppers Documentary Prize at the London Discover Film Awards)
https://discover.film/short-film-festival/
https://www.craghoppers.com/filmprize/discover/
August 24-27 BELIEF - Be Epic Film Festival, London
https://www.beliff.co.uk/
July 29th-August 5th 32nd Annual Woods Hole Film Festival
https://woodsholefilmfestival.org/
June 10 - New York City Independent Film Festival
https://nycindieff.com/films/tracks/
June 4 - Brooklyn Film Festival
https://mubi.com/films/tracks-stumbling-stones-amsterdam
April 22 - 23rd Beverly Hills Film Festival
https://beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com/2023-official-selection-sat/#block6
April 29th - Cannes Film Awards - Cannes, France
https://cannesfilmawards.com/official-selection/2023
April 27th - Vancouver Jewish Film Festival
https://www.vjff.org/interview-with-michael-potter/
April 20th - Austin Jewish Film Festival Series - Austin, Texas -
https://austinjff.org/events/tracksstumblingstonesamsterdam/
TRACKS: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam (trailer)