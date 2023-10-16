PPE replenishments headed to Israel’s ZAKA Search and Rescue Volunteers from SafeSource Direct & USA PPE Manufacturers
SafeSource Direct & the American Medical Manufacturers Association Send 60,000 Nitrile Gloves, 24,000 Procedure Masks to Israel after the 10/7 Terror Attacks.
The AMMA ecosystem in the US is uniquely qualified to meet many urgent needs in Israel for PPE. With the help of Health IL, we located ZAKA and put our collective resources into action.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PPE replenishments headed to Israel’s ZAKA Search and Rescue Volunteers from USA PPE Manufacturers
— Eric Axel, Executive Director, AMMA
SafeSource Direct & the American Medical Manufacturers Association Respond to Call by Sending 60,000 Nitrile Gloves and 24,000 Procedure Masks to Israel.
Made-in-America supplies will replace those exhausted after the 10/7 Terror Attacks.
HealthIL - a Digital Health community.- facilitated the connection.
60,000 nitrile gloves and 24,000 procedure masks proudly made in the USA are headed to Israel, donated by SafeSource Direct and the American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA). These items were shipped to ZAKA Search and Rescue Volunteers in Israel on October 16.
As the leading trade group representing PPE manufacturers in America, AMMA has activated its network to help in the wake of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel.
“The AMMA ecosystem in the US is uniquely qualified to meet many urgent needs in Israel for PPE,” said AMMA Executive Director Eric Axel. He added, “With the help of Health IL, we located ZAKA and put our collective resources into action.”
ZAKA Search and Rescue saves lives through paramedic services. ZAKA also provides search and rescue on the emotional and highly distressing work for honoring the dead and ensuring a full Jewish burial for those who meet a sudden death.
Justin Hollingsworth, President at SafeSource Direct, said, “We know organizations in Israel need our help. We welcomed the opportunity to step forward to honor and save lives impacted by terror with our made-in-America nitrile gloves and procedure masks.”
HealthIL facilitated this relationship between ZAKA, SafeSource Direct, and AMMA. They are the national ecosystem for health tech in Israel.
Yoav Fisher, Head of Strategy at HealthIL stated, “Healthcare organizations find themselves on the frontlines in a time of crisis. We were pleased to be able to connect these two organizations and to support this critical work.
He added, “We recognize this is not a war against the residents of Gaza. It is a war against the radical, violent terrorist organization of Hamas. Today, Israel is on the front line of a global war against terrorist organizations. Ensuring our first responders and crisis workers have the necessary resources is imperative."
ZAKA Search and Rescue stated their storehouses are nearly empty. In a public statement attributed to Chief Operations Officer Mati Goldstein, he said,
“It is beyond human comprehension, and the soul cannot contain it. This is a murder of such brutality that we’ve only heard of in Holocaust stories, and we told ourselves it would never happen again. Our equipment for collecting and handling corpses lasted us for FOUR YEARS, and instead, in just THREE DAYS, our warehouses are empty.”
Donations to ZAKA can be sent to https://zakaworld.org/
Photos attached. Video B-roll available at https://bit.ly/3Q0hFqd
# # #
About The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA)
AMMA is an alliance of domestic Personal Protective I Equipment (PPE) manufacturers and partners. AMMA’s mission is to ensure that the U.S. has consistent access to quality, U.S.-made PPE. AMMA aims to create a market environment that promotes, incentivizes, and helps sustain the domestic ownership and operation of PPE production. https://www.ammaunited.org/
About SafeSource Direct
Founded in partnership with healthcare leader Ochsner Health, SafeSource Direct addresses the acute shortages and quality issues faced by American healthcare workers and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. With a mantra of “never again,” SafeSource Direct’s American workforce is meeting and exceeding America’s demand for quality PPE. No more uncertainty. And no more excuses—just a simple guarantee that you will always receive what you need, when you need it. SafeSource is headquartered in Louisiana. https://www.safesourcedirect.com/
About Health IL
HealthIL (formerly BeWell.il) is a not-for-profit digital health innovation ecosystem. HealthIL is a joint venture of the Israel Innovation Institute in cooperation with the Ministries of Economy and Social Equality in Israel. Our mission is to foster the development and integration of innovative solutions for healthcare challenges in Israel and globally. We are transforming healthcare one challenge at a time. www.healthIL.org
