Daily Session Report for Monday, October 16, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, October 16 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 16, 2023
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Scott.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report which the Clerk will read:
· Budget request of the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) for Fiscal Year 2024-2025
The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following which the Clerk will read:
· House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as amended by A01986
· House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as amended by A02040
· House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as amended by A02055
· House Bill 1505, Printer's Number 1712 as amended by A01893
· House Bill 1505, Printer's Number 1712 as amended by A01894
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Motion to Reconsider SB 224 PN 116 (ARGALL)
(Bradford/Harris)
102-101 (Motion to Reconsider Passes)
(Speaker Rescinds 3rd Consideration)
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 236 Transportation
HR 237 Health
HR 238 State Government
HR 239 Health
HR 241 Education
HB 287 Housing And Community Development
HB 1746 Children And Youth
HB 1747 Transportation
HB 1748 Labor And Industry
HB 1749 Judiciary
HB 1750 Liquor Control
HB 1751 Labor And Industry
HB 1752 State Government
HB 1753 Judiciary
HB 1754 Insurance
HB 1755 State Government
HB 1756 State Government
HB 1757 State Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 109
HB 754
HB 1658
SB 224
SB 694
SB 851
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 219 From Children and Youth as Committed
HR 185 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HR 228 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HR 173 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Amended
HB 1378 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1522 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1527 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 43 From Children and Youth as Committed
HB 1476 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HB 754 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 73 From Transportation as Amended
HB 826 From Transportation as Amended
HB 1243 From Transportation as Amended
HB 1747 From Transportation as Amended
Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1556
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the week of October 15 through 21, 2023, as "Military Sexual Trauma Survivor Week" in Pennsylvania.
202-1
A Resolution supporting the friendship and bilateral relationship between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Taiwan and the signing of a United States-Taiwan Bilateral Trade Agreement.
203-0
A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2023 as "Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
202-1
A Resolution designating the month of October 2023 as "Careers in Construction Month" in Pennsylvania.
202-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.