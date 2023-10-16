Daily Session Report for Monday, October 16, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 16 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 16, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Scott.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report which the Clerk will read:

· Budget request of the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) for Fiscal Year 2024-2025

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following which the Clerk will read:

· House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as amended by A01986

· House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as amended by A02040

· House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as amended by A02055

· House Bill 1505, Printer's Number 1712 as amended by A01893

· House Bill 1505, Printer's Number 1712 as amended by A01894

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration





Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Motion to Reconsider SB 224 PN 116 (ARGALL) (Bradford/Harris) 102-101 (Motion to Reconsider Passes)

(Speaker Rescinds 3rd Consideration)

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 236 Transportation

HR 237 Health

HR 238 State Government

HR 239 Health

HR 241 Education

HB 287 Housing And Community Development

HB 1746 Children And Youth

HB 1747 Transportation

HB 1748 Labor And Industry

HB 1749 Judiciary

HB 1750 Liquor Control

HB 1751 Labor And Industry

HB 1752 State Government

HB 1753 Judiciary

HB 1754 Insurance

HB 1755 State Government

HB 1756 State Government

HB 1757 State Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 109

HB 754

HB 1658

SB 224

SB 694

SB 851

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 219 From Children and Youth as Committed

HR 185 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HR 228 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HR 173 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Amended

HB 1378 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1522 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1527 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 43 From Children and Youth as Committed

HB 1476 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 754 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 73 From Transportation as Amended

HB 826 From Transportation as Amended

HB 1243 From Transportation as Amended

HB 1747 From Transportation as Amended

Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1556

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 189 A Resolution designating the week of October 15 through 21, 2023, as "Military Sexual Trauma Survivor Week" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 208 A Resolution supporting the friendship and bilateral relationship between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Taiwan and the signing of a United States-Taiwan Bilateral Trade Agreement. 203-0 HR 218 A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2023 as "Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 222 A Resolution designating the month of October 2023 as "Careers in Construction Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.