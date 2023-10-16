Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, October 16, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 16 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 16, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Scott.

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report which the Clerk will read:

·         Budget request of the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) for Fiscal Year 2024-2025

 

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following which the Clerk will read:

 

·         House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as amended by A01986

·         House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as amended by A02040

·         House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as amended by A02055

·         House Bill 1505, Printer's Number 1712 as amended by A01893

·         House Bill 1505, Printer's Number 1712 as amended by A01894

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 


Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

Motion to Reconsider    SB 224 PN 116 (ARGALL)

(Bradford/Harris)

 

 

102-101      (Motion to Reconsider Passes)

 

 

(Speaker Rescinds 3rd Consideration)

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 236     Transportation

HR 237     Health

HR 238     State Government

HR 239     Health

HR 241     Education

 

HB 287     Housing And Community Development

HB 1746   Children And Youth

HB 1747   Transportation

HB 1748   Labor And Industry

HB 1749   Judiciary

HB 1750   Liquor Control

HB 1751   Labor And Industry

HB 1752   State Government

HB 1753   Judiciary

HB 1754   Insurance

HB 1755   State Government

HB 1756   State Government

HB 1757   State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 109

HB 754

HB 1658

 

SB 224

SB 694

SB 851

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 219        From Children and Youth as Committed

HR 185        From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HR 228        From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HR 173        From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Amended

 

HB 1378      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1522      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1527      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 43           From Children and Youth as Committed

HB 1476      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 754        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 73           From Transportation as Amended

HB 826        From Transportation as Amended

HB 1243      From Transportation as Amended

HB 1747      From Transportation as Amended

 

Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1556

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 189

A Resolution designating the week of October 15 through 21, 2023, as "Military Sexual Trauma Survivor Week" in Pennsylvania.   

202-1

HR 208

A Resolution supporting the friendship and bilateral relationship between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Taiwan and the signing of a United States-Taiwan Bilateral Trade Agreement.  

203-0

HR 218

A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2023 as "Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.           

202-1

HR 222

A Resolution designating the month of October 2023 as "Careers in Construction Month" in Pennsylvania.           

202-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, October 17, 2023  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Monday, October 16, 2023

