Rep Jim Jordan endorsed by VFAF Veterans for Trump for House Speaker

Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump have endorsed congressman Jim Jordan for House Speaker said Stan Fitzgerald

It's time to whip the votes for Jim Jordan! He will make a great Speaker and has our full support. ” — Stan Fitzgerald Veterans For Trump Grassroots President

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, October 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVeterans for America First also known as Veterans for Trump has officially endorsed Congressman Jim Jordan for House Speaker.Jordan is a fiscal conservative who believes that families and taxpayers, rather than government, know best how to make decisions with their money. Throughout his career, Jim Jordan has led the fight against tax hikes, including those proposed by his own political party. He believes that cutting taxes and letting families keep more of what they earn helps build strong communities and a vibrant economy.In other VFAF News:The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669 The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.The Veterans group took on a production roll in a documentary film titled "The Fall of Deceit" Featuring Laura LoomerThe national veterans organization will be hosting a trip to the Southern Border at Eagle Pass Texas bringing with them a film production crew. The event is scheduled for November 1st through the 4th 2023. The border tour will highlight VFAF endorsed candidates Victor Avila (TX23) and Sandy Smith (NC1). For inquiries about attending email caitcorrigan@protonmail.com

