Ukiah students learn about the court and U.S. Constitution

On Sept. 28, the Mendocino Superior Court hosted more than 100 fifth-grade students from the Ukiah Unified School District to augment their understanding of how the U.S. Constitution is the foundation of our justice system. All fifth-grade students in the Ukiah school district spent the month of September learning about the Constitution, including the Bill of Rights, court cases that have shaped our democracy and the role of an independent judiciary in the United States.
