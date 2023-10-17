Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,887 in the last 365 days.

Catalis Expands its Enterprise CAMA Solutions into New Mexico

Catalis Logo

Sierra County, NM Selects Catalis CAMA Solutions to Modernize Property Valuation and Taxation

The Sierra County Assessor’s Office is looking forward to all the efficiencies we stand to gain by moving forward with Catalis Enterprise CAMA. ”
— Michael Huston, Sierra County Assessor
SIERRA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES , October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalis, a leading provider of SaaS (Software as a Service) and digital payments solutions to government, is extending its CAMA Solutions into New Mexico. Sierra County, New Mexico selected Catalis to provide its state-of-the-art Enterprise CAMA (Computer-Assisted Mass Appraisal) solution to
modernize the county’s property valuation and taxation system. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity for Sierra County to transform its CAMA solution, boost operational efficiency, and provide improved services to its community.

The expansion into New Mexico also marks a significant milestone, as Catalis Enterprise CAMA will soon be launched in its 20th state. The project further extends Catalis’ national stature as a trusted partner for modernizing government operations.

The project will provide Sierra County with state-of-the-art CAMA solutions to optimize property valuation and taxation processes, full integration with the Sierra County enterprise GIS solution, and full web cost services, enabling accurate and up-to-date property assessments. Citizens will benefit from a new Public Access Property Search Portal, providing rapid and convenient access to property information anytime, anywhere, and from any device.

“The Sierra County Assessor’s Office is looking forward to all the efficiencies we stand to gain by moving forward with Catalis Enterprise CAMA, said Michael Huston, Sierra County Assessor. “Specifically, the integrations with our GIS vendor and CoreLogic are going to make our valuation tasks so much easier while ensuring the most accurate results possible,” added Huston.

"We are excited to partner with the Sierra County staff and embark on this journey to modernize their CAMA solution," said Steve Ashbacher, EVP, Catalis Tax & CAMA. "Our comprehensive Real Estate and Personal Property CAMA solutions, along with integrated GIS capabilities, will empower Sierra County to streamline its processes and enhance its service delivery."

About Catalis
Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the U.S. and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information about Catalis and its range of solutions, please visit www.catalisgov.com

Eric Johnson, EVP Government & Legal Affairs
Catalis
+1 612-309-7111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Catalis Expands its Enterprise CAMA Solutions into New Mexico

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more