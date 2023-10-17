Signature Systems, Inc. Receives the 2023 Partner Award From Gaming & Leisure®
Demonstrates Exemplary Commitment to Understanding Client Issues & Providing Needed Solutions
SSI best demonstrated their exemplary commitment to understanding client needs and providing needed solutions--ones that are relevant for today and tomorrow.”WARMINSTER, PA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), an acclaimed technology solutions provider that excels in point-of-sale solutions for F&B and retail entities of all concepts and sizes, is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious Partner Award for 2023 from Gaming & Leisure (G&L), a highly esteemed organization dedicated to the betterment of the casino/hospitality industry.
— Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure
"It was a true pleasure to present the Partner Award to Signature Systems," said Jeannie Caruso, CEO, Gaming & Leisure. "SSI is such a deserving company, with a great group of dedicated and talented people. Based on numerous evaluated criteria, the G&L Board and G&L Roundtable Colleagues selected SSI for this award, as they best demonstrated their exemplary commitment to understanding client needs and providing needed solutions--ones that are relevant for today and tomorrow. After all, recognition from your current customers, as well as your potential customers, is truly the greatest honor!"
Most notably, the criteria centered upon SSI's agility, can-do attitude, and their unwavering ability to create fast-cycle, value-added, leading-edge solutions that are both meaningful and measurable.
"When the titans of the industry take a deep dive into who we are as a company and publicly recognize that we routinely go the extra mile for our valued customers in order to provide sustainable advantages and benefits, well... that's a lofty tribute," said John White, SVP/CTO for Signature Systems.
Signature Systems was also the proud recipient of the 2022 Innovation Award from Gaming & Leisure.
About Signature Systems (SSIpos.com)
With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top-rated, all-concept point-of-sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development; 24x7x365 live support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution.
Products & services include natively integrated enterprise reporting with a mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, comprehensive menu management, proven cashless and mobile solutions, self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, no automatic hardware lock-in, and much more.
Learn more at SSIpos.com.
About Gaming & Leisure (G&L)
The Gaming & Leisure Community is an unparalleled collective of industry thought leaders and this group is the epicenter of the gaming and hospitality industry. For over two decades, the annual Gaming & Leisure Roundtable is host to the most gaming CIOs in one private forum in North America. G&L provides industry leadership and the unique opportunity to solidify industry relationships, which continually enriches our industry and ourselves.
Learn more at MyGamingandLeisure.com.
