Signature Systems Announces "PDQ University" with Enhanced Learning Management

Education Abounds with a State-of-the-Art LMS Platform from PDQ University, a Comprehensive Learning Center

...our innovative learning solution not only elevates the knowledge our well-trained support team, but it also enriches the understanding of our multi-award-winning PDQ POS system at a customer level.”
— John White, CVP/CTO
WARMINSTER, PA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), an acclaimed, multi-award-winning technology solutions provider that excels in point-of-sale solutions for F&B and retail entities of all concepts and sizes, is proud to announce "PDQ University," a full-featured educational center for entry level, intermediate, graduate level, and on-going training for both staff and customers.

A major component of PDQ University, "PDQ LMS", is a state-of-the-art learning management platform that educates, enlightens, and elucidates the all-encompassing facets of PDQ POS, including both front-of-house ordering and back-of-house management, as it relates to a host of operational essentials
including holistic analytical reporting.

"Whether instructor-led or on-demand DIY," said John White, EVP/CTO for Signature Systems, "our innovative learning solution not only elevates the knowledge our well-trained support team, but it also enriches the understanding of our multi-award-winning PDQ POS system at a customer level."

PDQ University and PDQ LMS are part of Signature Systems overall commitment to providing exemplary services at no additional cost to their ever-growing list of valued customers.

About Signature Systems (SSI)
With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution.

Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated Delivery Toolkit mobile app; natively integrated online ordering; PDQ 3PF, a robust third party delivery fulfillment platform with automated delivery management; an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders; POS mobility; full PCI DSS compliance; comprehensive menu management; value-added integrations via RESTful APIs; expert project management; onsite training and education; and much more.

Learn more at PDQpos.com.

Among other awards, SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award from Gaming & Leisure©.

Larry Fiel
PDQ Signature Systems
+1 877-968-6430 ext. 189
email us here
