Osage Casino Selects Signature Systems Casino POS for its Seven Tribal Gaming Locations
Innovative, Agile Solutions to Include Mobile POS, Analytical Reporting, Guest-Empowered Kiosks, and All Required Integrations
After taking a deep dive into the refreshing 'can-do' culture and proven abilities of Signature Systems, we instantly knew they were the perfect partner for our acclaimed Tribal casinos. ”WARMINSTER, PA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), an acclaimed, multi-award-winning technology solutions provider that excels in point-of-sale solutions for F&B and retail entities of all concepts and sizes, is proud to announce that Osage Casinos has selected the proven power of SSI’s signature product—PDQ POS—to elevate and enhance its ever-growing food and beverage enterprise.
— Joe Roybal, CIO for Osage Casino
Along with seamless, value-added integrations to numerous acclaimed industry platforms including Konami SYNKROS®, an advanced casino management system; and Casino Cash Trac, creator of Casino Insight, an award-winning suite of transactional, reporting, and analytical tools, SSI's all-in-one platform of innovative products and expert services will allow Osage Casino to measurably elevate the guest experience, maximize ROI, and enhance their acclaimed brand as Oklahoma's premier casino for gaming and entertainment.
Osage Casino will also be taking advantage of SSI's enterprise mobile reporting for real-time dashboard analytics and a suite of all-encompassing reports. From most anywhere, designated managers and executives will be able to assess the 'health' of their F&B enterprise and measurably streamline the auditing process.
“After taking a deep dive into the refreshing 'can-do' culture and proven abilities of Signature Systems," said Joe Roybal, CIO for Osage Casino, "we instantly knew they were the perfect partner for our acclaimed Tribal casinos. Their enhanced technologies will help us attract new guests and fuel guest loyalty, enlighten our management team with needed analytics, and create a highly scalable and agile platform for sustainable growth."
About Signature Systems (SSI)
With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution.
Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.com.
SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services from Gaming & Leisure©.
About Osage Casinos
Operating under the name Osage Casinos, the Osage Nations operates seven casinos throughout Oklahoma. The Osage Nation uses revenues from its Casinos to fund tribal government and programs, provide for the general welfare of the tribe and its members, promote tribal economic development,
support charitable organizations, and help fund operations of local government agencies of the Osage Nation.
Learn more at Osagecasino.com. For information about the Osage Nation, visit Osagenation-nsn.gov.
