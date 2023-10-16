Celebrating Co-operatives Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, October 16 - Released on October 16, 2023

Today, Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison proclaimed October 15 to 21 as Co-operatives Week. The week recognizes the positive contributions that local co-operatives make, which ensure our communities can continue to grow.

"Co-operatives are a vital part of Saskatchewan's economy and continue to provide essential jobs, products and services to communities of all sizes," Harrison said. "From providing approximately 15,000 jobs across sectors, to investing their profits back into the province, co-ops are helping to grow our economy and create a better quality of life for families and communities in Saskatchewan."

The theme of this year's Co-op Week is Co-operating on Climate Action. This week's events include a flag raising ceremony, the Saskatchewan Co-operative Merit Awards and the Regina Co-op Week Luncheon. The week also includes International Credit Union Day, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023.

"Co-op week is an opportunity to celebrate all the amazing work co-operatives do in our communities," Saskatchewan Co-Operatives Association Executive Director Danika Dinko said. "Here in Saskatchewan, co-operatives are an essential part of our history and continue to be a tool to drive economic and community growth. The co-operative system in Saskatchewan is thriving and our future looks very bright."

Saskatchewan is home to approximately 750 co-operatives and 56 per cent of Saskatchewan residents are members of at least one. The province's top five co-operative sectors are agriculture, retail, arts and entertainment, childcare, and financial and insurance services. Co-operatives Week has been held annually across Canada since 1982.

