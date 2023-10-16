MPD Lieutenant Honored with Somos DC Public Safety Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant was recognized by Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office on Latino Affairs at the Noche Cultural 47th Anniversary Award Ceremony.

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, Lieutenant Livio Rodriguez received the Somos DC Public Safety Award for his work leading the Special Liaison Branch (SLB).

SLB is a model for community policing in its work with historically underserved communities. The Branch serves as a bridge to these members of our larger community whose diversity contributes to the vibrancy of our city. The SLB encompasses the Asian Liaison Unit, the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Unit, the LGBTQ+ Liaison Unit, and the Latino Liaison Unit.

Lieutenant Livio Rodriguez, originally from the Dominican Republic and raised in New York, fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a police officer. For 16 years, he has been fighting crime in Washington, D.C. He spearheaded the first Spanish-language citizen engagement academy for the Latino community and is actively involved in the FBI Hate Crime Statistics Working Group.

“Lieutenant Rodriguez is a champion for historically underserved communities in public safety,” said Acting Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “The work he and the Special Liaison Branch are doing is a prime example of collaboration with our communities.”

“As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate the awardees of the SOMOS DC AWARDS 2023,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “Your many contributions to our city as entrepreneurs, small business owners, innovators, and essential workers in the city’s hospitality, construction and healthcare industries are instrumental in the process of preserving Washington DC as the most dynamic city in the world. Thank you for being an essential part of what makes Washington, DC such a special place.”