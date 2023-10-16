VT State Police: Watch Commander schedule, October 16th - 22nd

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Watch Commander Schedule for the week of October 16th to 22nd.

Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.

Watch Commander – North

Captain Matt Daley

Matthew.Daley@vermont.gov

Watch Commander – South

Until Tuesday, October 17th at 0800

Captain Mike Manley

Michael.Manley@vermont.gov

Beginning October 17th – 22nd

Captain Scott Dunlap

Scott.Dunlap@vermont.gov

Commander – Troop A (north)

Williston: 802-878-7111

St. Albans: 802-524-5993

Berlin: 802-229-9191

St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111

Derby: 802-334-8881

Watch Commander – Troop B (south)

Westminster: 802-722-4600

Royalton: 802-234-9933

Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421

Rutland: 802-773-9101

New Haven: 802-388-4919

Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations