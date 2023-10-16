Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC Medical Expert Witness Solutions Receives Four Awards in New Jersey Law Journal Best of 2023

Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC Medical Expert Witness Solutions

Named Top 3 for Overall Witness Provider, Expert Witness (Medical), Expert Witness Referral Service; and placed in Hall of Fame for third consecutive year.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC, a leading provider of medical expert witness solutions, is proud to announce its prestigious recognition in the Best of 2023 survey by the New Jersey Law Journal, a division of ALM Media. It was announced today that the firm has been honored in three medical expert witness categories; and inducted into the Hall of Fame for the third consecutive year.

The firm was chosen Top Three in the following categories: Overall Witness Provider, Expert Witness (Medical), Expert Witness Referral Service.

Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC has consistently demonstrated its exceptional commitment to the legal community and its unwavering dedication to providing highly qualified medical experts for plaintiff and defense cases. As such, the firm has been recognized by the legal community who respond to the Best of Survey since WOSMD began participating in 2019.

“I commend the work of our management team and medical experts who consistently maintain the highest standards,” said Wendell O. Scott, M.D., Founder, CEO. “We are a small but mighty group competing against some of the largest firms in the nation. Receiving these recognitions by the legal community are a testament to the superior service we provide.”

Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC stands out in the field of medical expert solutions due to several distinguishing factors:

• Versatility: The firm handles both plaintiff and defense attorney cases.

• Wide Ranging Expertise: With a focus on cases in New York and New Jersey, WOSMD employs local Board-Certified physicians and healthcare experts, offering unparalleled medical assessments.

• Stringent Selection Process: WOSMD screens and reviews all experts rigorously, ensuring that the most qualified experts are matched with each case.

• Leadership Oversight: Attorneys benefit from the experienced guidance of Dr. Wendell O. Scott, a highly regarded orthopedic surgeon who founded the company.

• Complex Case Handling: WOSMD is renowned for its ability to handle complex cases, even those requiring multiple experts, with the highest level of competence and professionalism.

Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC expresses its sincere gratitude to its clients for their continued trust, and the New Jersey Law Journal and legal community for the recognition. The firm remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional medical expert witness solutions for attorneys dealing with personal injury and medical malpractice cases, and coordinating multiple medical experts for complex cases.

Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC is located at 180 South Street, Suite 101, New Providence, New Jersey 07974. Phone (908) 830-9980. Email: info@wosmd.com

About WOSMD

Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC (WOSMD) is a leading provider of medical expert witness solutions. Founded by Dr. Wendell O. Scott, a highly regarded orthopedic surgeon, WOSMD offers unmatched expertise and service to the legal community. With a focus on both plaintiff and defense cases, WOSMD serves clients predominantly in the New Jersey and New York regions, along with other states, providing access to top-tier local Board-Certified physicians and healthcare experts. For more information, visit www.wosmd.com.