Walton County, FL Improves Resident Engagement with OpenGov Budgeting & Planning and Procurement
FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready to say goodbye to manual budget book creation, paper-based procurement processes, and a lack of reporting capabilities, Walton County, FL sought a modern solution to streamline its budgeting and procurement operations. The County found its answer in OpenGov, the leader in cloud software built for our nation’s local governments.
Walton County, located in the heart of the Sunshine State and led by a forward-thinking government, recognized the need for a software solution that would modernize budgeting and procurement operations. In the search, the County prioritized software that could take the entire procurement lifecycle and budgeting process online. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning and OpenGov Procurement stood out as the ideal choice.
With the adoption of OpenGov, Walton County can anticipate transformative changes in its operations. The County can expect to achieve greater efficiency, improve workforce and capital planning, and see an increase in resident engagement. Plus, the County can expect to attract more bids from vendors thanks to an improved supplier experience with the digital procurement process. The best part: This strategic move is poised to provide internal stakeholders and residents with improved services and transparency.
Walton County joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
