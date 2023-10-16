The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Festival of Lights Southern California's most enchanting holiday tradition returns from November 18, 2023, through January 7, 2024

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Announce the 31st Annual Festival of Lights

Presented by Kelly & Duane Roberts, The Festival Will Feature Breathtaking Lights, Heartwarming Festivities, Special Guest Cheech Marin and a Star-Studded Concert Lineup

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa announced today the eagerly anticipated return of the Festival of Lights, Southern California's most enchanting holiday tradition. Presented by Kelly & Duane Roberts, Keepers of The Mission Inn, this year's festival will take place from November 18, 2023, through January 7, 2024, kicking off with a Switch On Ceremony and a star-studded concert.

Renowned for its breathtaking holiday light collection and festive spirit, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights will commence on Saturday, November 18th with a Switch On Ceremony scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PST, sure to set the town aglow. Acclaimed comedian and actor, Cheech Marin, will be a featured guest at the ceremony, marking the start of a season filled with wonder, joy, and holiday spirit.

Following the Switch On Ceremony, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa will host the Festival of Lights public concert, boasting a celebrity-packed lineup, including performances by Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, Tommy Tutone, Grammy Award Winner Skin Martin of Dazz Band/former lead singer of Kool & The Gang, Dean Torrence of Jan & Dean, Eliott Lurie of Looking Glass, and Jason Scheff, former lead singer of Chicago, all backed by the dynamic Live 61 dance band.

For over three decades, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights has captivated the hearts of the Inland Empire Southern California community and is a cherished holiday tradition, earning the title of "Best Public Lights Display" by USA Today. Year by year, the festival's popularity grows, attracting an increasing number of visitors to The Historic Mission Inn. "This event represents a time of joy, unity, and celebration," says Kelly & Duane Roberts, Keepers of the Inn. "We're thrilled to welcome everyone to The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights."

To elevate the holiday experience, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is now offering festive packages including the Holiday Elf Package, Mistletoe Magic, and Eat, Drink, and Be Merry. These packages provide delightful culinary offerings, in addition to exclusive holiday amenities, ensuring an unforgettable stay at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa during the Festival of Lights.

For further details, booking information, and updates about The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights, please visit www.missioninn.com/about/festival-of-lights or call 951-784-0300.

