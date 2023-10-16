Collins Vision Acquires Fisher Eye & Laser Center in Naples
Collins Vision, the leading eye specialist in Southwest Florida, acquired Fisher Eye & Laser Center and will merge offices in Naples.
We share a passion for helping every patient live their best life. Combining both Naples practices under one roof will enable us to provide the best possible care for patients.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collins Vision, the leading eye specialist in Southwest Florida, recently acquired Fisher Eye & Laser Center in Naples and will merge its Naples office with Fisher Eye’s office located at 875 105th Avenue North in Naples.
— Dr. Michael J. Collins, Medical Director and Founder of Collins Vision
“Dr. Fisher has been a great colleague and an invaluable resource to the Naples medical community for more than 20 years,” said Dr. Michael J. Collins, Medical Director and Founder of Collins Vision. “We are grateful Dr. Fisher entrusted us with the care of his patients upon his retirement. We share a passion for helping every patient live their best life. Like Dr. Fisher, we are an independently owned, doctor-led practice. Combining both Naples practices under one roof will enable us to provide the best possible care for patients.”
The new location will offer Collins Vision’s patients a more spacious and comfortable office setting along with an on-site optical shop with a large selection of prescription and non-prescription eyewear and more convenient parking.
Dr. Jason C. Friedrichs MD, MS, a board-certified ophthalmologist with more than 15 years of experience, moved to Naples in 2020 to join Dr. Collins. He will lead the expanded team in Naples. Dr. Friedrichs’ areas of expertise includes refractive cataract surgery, medical retina services, glaucoma treatments and blepharoplasty, a delicate eyelid procedure requiring impressive skill and expertise. He also has considerable experience in comprehensive eye care.
“Through this process, Dr. Fisher and I learned a lot about our shared values,” commented Dr. Friedrichs. “I will continue to deliver compassionate and customized eye care to every patient who trusted Dr. Fisher with their vision. It is an honor to carry on his legacy and further establish Collins Vision as the preferred partner in the community.”
Dr. Friedrichs recently became a partner at Collins Vision. Prior to joining Dr. Collins, he spent 12 years operating a solo practice in the Midwest. Dr. Friedrichs serves on the Florida Lions Eye Clinic Board of Directors and volunteers his time to perform surgeries for underserved residents.
“This is an exciting time for our entire team,” stated Dr. Collins. “We are growing to bring a new level of service to more Southwest Floridians. We have a very accomplished team in Naples that will continue to deliver great results and serve the community.”
With locations in Fort Myers and Naples, Collins Vision has been Southwest Florida’s trusted eye care provider since 2004. More information, including office hours and directions, is available at collinsvision.com.
