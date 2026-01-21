VetStem Cell Therapy Improves Quality of Life in Great Pyrenees with Hip Arthritis

Auggie

Auggie, a Great Pyrenees, was successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for osteoarthritis in his hips.

Auggie went from not being able to walk around the block, to playing with our Newfoundlands and increasing his mileage to a 45-minute walk.” — Auggie's Owner

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auggie, a Great Pyrenees, was adopted when he was approximately three years old. After a few months, his new owners noticed that he was panting more and looked uncomfortable. He also began to struggle to make it around the block on his walks. A trip to the veterinarian determined that he was suffering from bilateral hip osteoarthritis as a result of hip dysplasia.

Hip dysplasia is a deformity of the ball-and-socket hip joint that occurs during growth and is more prevalent in large and giant breed dogs. The resulting joint laxity (looseness) leads to osteoarthritis (OA), a painful degenerative condition that can severely impact a dog’s mobility and quality of life.

In an effort to improve Auggie’s comfort and mobility, his veterinarian, board-certified veterinary surgeon Dr. Kim Carlson of Lenity Vet Specialists and Emergency Care, recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy. Stem cells have the ability to down regulate inflammation, reduce pain, and regenerate damaged joint tissue. Auggie’s owners were pleased to learn stem cell therapy was covered by their pet insurance and called the decision to move forward with the procedure a “no brainer.”

To begin the VetStem process, Dr. Carlson collected a sample of fat tissue from Auggie’s abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was then shipped to the VetStem laboratory, where technicians processed it to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells. Three doses of Auggie’s stem cells were prepared and shipped back to Dr. Carlson for injection. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection, Auggie received an injection of his own stem cells into both of his arthritic hips, as well as an intravenous injection. The remaining cells were cryopreserved for potential future use.

According to his owner, Auggie responded well to stem cell therapy. She stated, “Auggie went from not being able to walk around the block, to playing with our Newfoundlands and increasing his mileage to a 45-minute walk.” She went on to discuss Auggie’s retreatments, noting that he received multiple follow up treatments using his own cryopreserved stem cells. His owner is grateful that Auggie’s stem cells are banked, allowing retreatment to move forward easily when needed without requiring another fat collection procedure.

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common diseases in dogs, and the pain associated with it can greatly reduce a dog’s quality of life. Thousands of animals have been successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for orthopedic conditions. According to surveys completed by pet owners and veterinarians, greater than 80% of dogs showed improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for osteoarthritis. Additionally, a peer-reviewed study of dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the hip found that treatment with stem cells reduced both pain and lameness.

Unfortunately, osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition that may continue to worsen over time. VetStem’s unique ability to cryopreserve stem cells ensures that each pet has access to a potentially lifelong supply of their own cells for future treatments if needed. This was especially valuable to Auggie and his family, as it allowed him to receive several retreatments over time using stem cells that were cryopreserved from his initial fat collection. Learn more at www.vetstem.com.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With unique expertise acquired over the past 20+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.



