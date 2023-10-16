Terry Duperon Receives Highest Saginaw Chamber Honor
Entrepreneur and philanthropist recognized for a lifetime of service
Terry embodies what this award recognizes, in that his lifetime has been filled with efforts to improve the personal and professional lives of those around him.”SAGINAW, MICH., US, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Duperon, founder of Duperon Corporation, an international manufacturer of wastewater treatment solutions, has been named recipient of the 2023 Robert H. Albert Lifetime Community Service Award. The highest honor in the annual Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Awards, the accolade recognizes individuals who have exhibited a lifetime of service to both the community and their profession.
— Donald Steele, Ph.D.
“Mr. Terry Duperon is a living example of positivity, perseverance, and resilience,” said Donald Steele, Ph.D., one of several individuals to nominate Terry for the award. “Terry embodies what this award recognizes, in that his lifetime has been filled with efforts to improve the personal and professional lives of those around him.”
Terry has been an integral part of the Saginaw business community as an inventor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and mentor for more than six decades. Inspired by childhood heroes like Eli Whitney and Thomas Edison, his first invention was born out of his garage in the 1970s, which led to the formal establishment of Duperon Corporation in 1985. The company has grown steadily over the course of its history, currently employing more than 70 individuals and widely renown in the water and wastewater industry for its ability to develop simple solutions for complex treatment issues.
Terry also gives back outside of Duperon through education, mentorship and networking programs, sharing his knowledge and experience to help others achieve their professional and personal dreams. He has started programs such as Duperon Education, a 20-year old program inspiring students to pursue their dreams and live fulfilling lives without regret; Dare to Dream, an annual event for teenage students in Saginaw county with entrepreneurial aspirations; One DEGREE Club, a networking group for individuals seeking support as they pursue their personal and professional dreams; and TLD Holdings, an organization that supports local businesses and entrepreneurs, helping them grow and thrive while creating jobs for people in the area.
A prominent voice on dyslexia and how to overcome its challenges, Terry also serves on the board of Children’s Choice Initiative, an organization focused on improving the curriculum and literacy rates for all types of learners. He also works with Priscilla Dseagu, a special needs educator who is transforming education for children with disabilities in Ghana. Together, they opened the Duperon Learning Center for Children with Special Needs to provide educational opportunities tailored to each child’s needs. In each of these endeavors, Terry hopes to empower young children to pursue their dreams and instill in them the belief that anything is possible.
The award was presented on Friday at the Community Leadership Awards Luncheon, which were held at Horizons Conference Center. Terry was accompanied by members of his family, Mark Turpin, president of Duperon Corporation, and community partners he has supported and established friendships with over the years.
About Duperon Corporation
Duperon Corporation is the leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation systems. For more than 35 years, Duperon has provided simple yet innovative solutions for a variety of screening and solids handling applications in the water and wastewater industry. Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan. To learn more, visit duperon.com.
Tori Andrews
Boeh Agency
+1 404-406-6607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube