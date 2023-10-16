Caring For Others Marks World Hunger Day with New Initiative to Combat Food Insecurity
Announced at its 25th-anniversary celebration, the non-profit sets sights on launching a community grocery store to address food deserts.
The war against hunger is far from won”ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of World Hunger Day, Caring For Others, a 501(c)(3) on a mission to eradicate poverty, announces a new venture: the establishment of a community grocery store in South Atlanta. This initiative, revealed during their recent 25th-anniversary event, underscores the organization's unwavering commitment to battling food scarcity and its impact on vulnerable populations. Caring For Others is an international human services organization that provides food, clothing, and a continuum of services to families struggling with the effects of a natural disaster, impoverished circumstances, and temporary misfortune.
— Eslene Richmond-Shockley, Caring For Others Founder, President & CEO
“During a time where food security remains a worldwide epidemic, our new grocery will stand as a beacon of hope for those in this community, as well as those communities entrenched in food deserts around the country that we can make a difference,” said Eslene Richmond-Shockley, Caring For Others Founder, President & CEO. “We are announcing the store on World Hunger Day to demonstrate our commitment to ensuring every individual has access to fresh, nutritious food in order to live their lives with dignity.”
Caring For Others is located in Atlanta's 12th district, a food desert underserved with only one grocery store for its 50,000 residents. The scarcity in Caring For Others’ community not only affects its residents' food choices but also challenges their overall health and well-being. Recognizing this urgent need, the new store has been designed with a special emphasis on serving the district's senior community and families with children. By prioritizing these demographics, the organization will ensure the most vulnerable in the community have access to nutritious food and essential supplies.
This announcement is particularly poignant as the organization reflects on its 25 year journey from a modest food closet to a global ambassador in the fight against poverty, with aspirations of distributing 6 million pounds of food in 2024.
"The war against hunger is far from won," Richmond-Shockley stated. "Our new grocery store is a promise — a testament to our 25-year legacy and our unwavering pledge to champion the dignity and well-being of every individual affected by poverty."
As World Hunger Day casts a global spotlight on food insecurity, Caring For Others invites collaborative efforts as they embark on this new project. For more details on the new store initiative or to learn about Caring For Others and their wide-reaching efforts, please visit caring4others.org.
About Caring For Others:
Caring For Others is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating poverty through compassion, empowerment, and community support. For 25 years, Caring For Others has been a driving force in creating positive change in the lives of those facing economic hardships. The journey began with a simple idea: that every individual deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, regardless of their circumstances. This belief has fueled our work, and today, it guides us as we continue to make a difference in our community and beyond.
