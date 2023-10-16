Kano Laboratories Showcases Top Automotive Industrial Penetrants at SEMA Show 2023 in Las Vegas
Booth Number 23618 in Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center
We are delighted to return to the SEMA Show this year, the premier automotive trade event of the year, and share our leading industrial penetrants with automotive professionals and enthusiasts.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kano Laboratories, maker of iconic Kroil-branded penetrating oils and industrial-grade specialty chemicals, is proud to announce its presence at the Specialty Equipment Market Association’s SEMA Show 2023, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Oct. 31 - Nov. 3.
Kano will be showcasing its American-made penetrant solutions at Booth #23618 in Central Hall.
"We are delighted to return to the SEMA Show this year, the premier automotive trade event of the year, and share our leading industrial penetrants with automotive professionals and enthusiasts," said Joan Duvall, Kano Laboratories VP of Marketing."
Meet Mr. Kroil
Brand ambassador Mr. Kroil will highlight products that exemplify Kano’s commitment to quality, innovation, and American manufacturing. Attendees can scan their badge for an opportunity to win Kroil gear and $250. Stop by the booth for details.
Kroil and Kano products to be displayed and/or demonstrated have a variety of applications for the automotive and fleet maintenance industries:
• Kroil Penetrants: loosen rusted, seized, frozen, and corroded fasteners; helps prevent breaking nuts and bolts (Kroil Original Penetrant, Kroil Penetrant
with Silicone, Kroil Penetrant with Graphite)
• Kreen Gas & Oil Treatment: dissolves sludge, gum and varnish in gas and diesel engines to help improve engine performance
• Floway Degreaser: removes grease, tar, ink, asphalt, oil, dirt, crud, grime, carbon and gunk from engines, parts and tools
• Exrust Rust Remover: penetrates and removes rust from all surfaces
• Microil Precision Lubricant: lubricates and maintains hinges and door locks
For more detailed information about the company and its products, visit https://www.kroil.com/
About Kano Laboratories
Founded in 1939 and based in Nashville, Tennessee, Kano is the producer of iconic, Kroil-branded penetrating oils and Kano industrial-grade specialty chemicals. Kano Labs has served the motor vehicle aftermarket since 1939. Kroil products are consistently used by auto professionals and enthusiasts to loosen rusted and frozen mechanical parts, while Kano’s fuel treatments, degreasers, rust solutions and high-performance lubricants are go-to staples for repair and maintenance. For more information, visit https://www.kroil.com/
