Three Weeks Left to Apply for Disaster Assistance from FEMA

ATLANTA – Georgia homeowners and renters who suffered uninsured or underinsured damage to their property from Hurricane Idalia in Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties, have three weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply for assistance from FEMA is Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Survivors may apply at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) which are dedicated, accessible and established locations where specialists from FEMA’s Individual Assistance (IA) program help applicants face to face. Highly trained specialists assist survivors through the recovery process, explaining the types of assistance available from FEMA, such as housing and other needs assistance.

The DRC locations are:

Brooks County Agriculture Building

400 E. Courtland Ave.

Quitman, GA 31643

Cook County Extension Services

206 E. Ninth St.

Adel, GA 31620

Lowndes County Civic Center

2108 E. Hill Ave.

Valdosta, GA 31601

All DRCs are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.

This is what you will need when you apply:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

If you are unable to locate important documentation, FEMA will help you identify other ways to verify this information.

Survivors are encouraged to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property and vehicles before they apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

FEMA’s IA program is designed to help disaster survivors with basic, critical needs such as a safe, sanitary, and functional place to live while survivors look for a long-term or permanent housing solution. It is not designed to make survivors whole and is not a substitute for insurance coverage. FEMA IA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance.

FEMA provides funds paid directly to eligible individuals and households. Financial Housing Assistance may include rental assistance, lodging expenses reimbursement, home repair assistance, and replacement assistance.

Applying for help is free.

If you are unable to apply in person, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4738, follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.