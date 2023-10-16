Life After Prison: PM Foundation Illuminates Challenges of Returning Citizens in Partnership with U.S. Attorney’s Office

Join us as we shed light on the journey of returning citizens through our eye-opening reentry simulation. #SecondChances

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Preventive Measures Foundation (TPMF) is proud to host a Reentry Simulation, in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, on Thursday, October 19th, at the Public Hearing Room in Allentown, PA.

Reentry Simulations are designed to provide an understanding of the significant challenges faced by people returning home from prison. This two-hour immersive event spotlights the critical role of mental well-being for individuals’ post-incarceration and prompts participants to walk in the shoes and complete tasks common to an individual who has recently returned home from prison.

Reentry is a journey filled with challenges, and TPMF provides support and understanding to those navigating this path. According to a report by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), approximately two out of every three individuals returning to society after incarceration have a history of mental health challenges, emphasizing the pressing need for comprehensive support in the reentry process. Individuals returning to society often face significant mental health hurdles, accenting the urgency of comprehensive support.

Dwayne L. Jones, Chairman of The Preventive Measures Foundation, remarked, "Our commitment to reentry is rooted in the belief that every individual deserves a chance to rebuild their lives. Mental wellbeing is a cornerstone of this process, and our program aims to shed light on its importance." U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Jacqueline C. Romero added, “Our goal for co-hosting this Reentry Simulation is to teach the public about the barriers that so many of our community members face as they return home from prison. My office is committed to educating others about the challenges of reentry, and to supporting people with their transition home so that our community can be safer.” Paula Gonzalez (MSW LSW), Executive Clinical Coordinator at The Preventive Measures Foundation, shared her perspective, stating, "Empathy and mental health are key to successful reentry. Through our Reentry Simulation, we aim to foster understanding and compassion among participants."

The Preventive Measures Foundation and U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Reentry Simulation will offer participants a transformative, immersive experience, providing first-hand insights into the challenges and stigmas faced by returning individuals. The event will include a discussion on the complexities of the criminal justice system and the critical role of mental wellbeing in the reentry journey. This initiative invites participants, community leaders, and organizations to join in the conversation and collectively work towards creating a more compassionate and supportive society.

For more information and to register, visit thepmfoundation.org or contact the Foundation at (484) 221-8560.

ABOUT THE PM FOUNDATION

The Preventive Measures Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization formed in September 2022 as the philanthropic extension of Preventive Measures, a trusted provider of mental health and supportive services for more than 13 years. Commonly known as The PM Foundation (TPMF), it serves as a platform to improve the mental health of individuals and communities through education, investment, and support. By supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to mental wellbeing, and wraparound services, The PM Foundation plays a vital role in addressing mental health challenges, promoting awareness, and ensuring that individuals have access to resources they need to live fulfilling lives. For more information visit thepmfoundation.org

ABOUT PREVENTIVE MEASURES, INC.

Founded in 2008, Preventive Measures, Inc. is an out-patient mental & home health provider focused on improving the quality of life for thousands of individuals through Wellness Centers in Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, Georgia, and New Jersey (Fall 2023), and a Home Health Care division in Pennsylvania. With its multidimensional structure, Preventive Measures, Inc. leads with a proactive approach to holistic health with PM NOW, a comprehensive mobile application providing tools and access to promote wellness, Senoj Technology, bridging the gap between healthcare and technology solutions and the PM Foundation, dedicated to philanthropic efforts, community fundraising, and collaborative alliances. For more information visit preventivemeasuresinc.com

ABOUT THE U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania serves as the chief federal law enforcement officer in the region. The office is responsible for one of the Nation's largest districts, covering 4,700 square miles with more than five million people residing within its nine counties (Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia.) The priorities of the U.S. Attorney's Office reflect the needs of the region and demonstrate its commitment to public safety and community wellbeing. Areas of importance include combatting drug trafficking, violent crime, cybercrime, and civil rights violations, among others. Its Office of Public Affairs and External Engagement works to reduce and prevent violence by convening dialogue among community stakeholders, improving coordination between public safety agencies, increasing transparency and equity, and strengthening public trust.

For 17 years, Reentry has been an integral part of the U.S. Attorney's Office's mission. Aiding people with their reentry process is part of a comprehensive strategy to help prevent recidivism, combat crime, and address larger societal issues that contribute to crime. As part of its reentry initiatives, the Office facilitates Simulations across the District and nation with law enforcement, community members, non-profits, and people from all walks of life.

