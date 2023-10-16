Missouri Celebrates Farm to School Month

JEFFERSON CITY —

Governor Mike Parson proclaimed October to be Farm to School Month in Missouri. Farm to School Month celebrates school nutrition professionals, farmers and ranchers nationwide for their contributions to feeding Missouri students.

“Thousands of Missourian’s grow and raise delicious products that are served on school breakfast and lunch trays every day,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “I appreciate the opportunity to recognize this connection from Missouri’s farmers and ranchers to the school table. It is important for students to understand that their food is grown and raised by people in their own community and other communities across Missouri.”

Schools can celebrate Farm to School Month by participating in the national Crunch Off to bring awareness of Missouri grown products. Gather students, co-workers, community members and local food enthusiasts to crunch into a Missouri apple or any other locally grown produce during the month of October. To register your Crunch Off event, click here.

Missouri school districts and Early Childcare Education Centers (ECE) can purchase their produce from a local farmer and receive reimbursement up to $1,000 with the Promoting Specialty Crops in Missouri Schools Grant Program. This project aims to increase the consumption and knowledge of specialty crops in children and adults in schools/ECEs.

Each school/ECE is required to complete one educational activity about specialty crop production. It is highly encouraged that this activity include the farmer, and can be either in-person or virtual. The specialty crop can be for taste testing, educational activity or served in regular school meals.

If you grow apples or other produce and are interested in selling in bulk to schools and groups participating in the Crunch Off, contact Lexi Jose at alexis.jose@mda.mo.gov.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.