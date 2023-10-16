Building Our American Communities Grant Funds Available

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the availability of Building our American Communities (BOAC) grant funds today. The BOAC Program provides $12,000 annually to Missouri 4-H clubs and FFA chapters for projects aimed at developing and advancing Missouri’s rural communities.

Twelve $500 4-H BOAC grants and 12 $500 FFA BOAC grants are awarded annually, two per each of the six districts.

Projects must benefit an agricultural community and/or promote community development. Projects may include improvements to existing facilities, grounds or buildings that are used by various groups or organizations in the applicant’s community.

The Department will accept applications postmarked or received electronically by Dec. 1, 2023. Recipients awarded funding will be notified in early January. Projects must be completed by Aug. 1, 2024.

Apply at agriculture.mo.gov.

For more information on the Department and its programs, visit agriculture.mo.gov.