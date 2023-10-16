LLENA(AI)™ - Where AI Meets GI For Better Health

Digital Diabetes Management Platform LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc. Highlighted in USDA's Ascend Report on Southern University's Health Initiatives

We continue to grow and support our communities nationwide meeting the needs in nutrition, exercise and coaching for those that need it most.” — Charlotta Carter, LLENA(AI)™ Founder

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc. has been spotlighted in the USDA - Ascend for Better Health Report, emphasizing the food and nutrition challenges in African American communities, particularly in Baton Rouge. The launch of USDA's ASCEND virtual center further bolsters science-driven health initiatives. LLENA(AI)™ 's prominence in the report emphasizes its tech-driven role in addressing health disparities. This commitment was also showcased during the "Building a Healthy Community Together" event co-hosted with Southern University in Baton Rouge, where over 120 community members convened to discuss African American health issues.

LLENA(AI)™ in 2023: Southern University USDA Grant Success, USDA recognition, nutrition education & change over time benefits using LLENA(AI)™ platform, CDC Foundation recognition, supporting HBCUs, Baton Rouge and Nationwide efforts, adding partners, great year" - Charlotta Carter, LLENA (AI) Founder

Read the report in full here https://www.nutrition.gov/sites/default/files/page-files/Summary_of_Baton_Rouge_event_508_compliant.pdf

The Agricultural Science Center of Excellence for Nutrition and Diet (ASCEND) for Better Health is a virtual center aimed at boosting food and nutrition security for all Americans through science-based solutions. On September 28th, USDA, in collaboration with Southern University, launched its inaugural Nutrition Hub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This initiative aligns with LLENA(AI)™'s goals, emphasizing a joint commitment to fostering a healthier America, addressing food deserts and food insecurities in underserved and rural communities.

More details here: https://www.nutrition.gov/topics/ascend-better-health/engagement/baton-rouge

LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc.

Learn to Love Eating Nutritiously Always, LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc. is a digital diabetes management platform with personalized recommendations powered by proprietary artificial intelligence. https://llenafood.life

iOS https://apps.apple.com/us/app/llena/id1488145138

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.llenaai&pcampaignid=pcampaignidMKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1

https://www.facebook.com/LLENAfoodAI

https://twitter.com/LLENAFoodAI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/llena-ai/

https://www.instagram.com/donteatyourselftodeath/

Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center

Southern University Agricultural Research & Extension Center Linking Citizens of Louisiana with Opportunities for Success. The SUAREC provides service to the citizens of Louisiana in a manner that is useful in addressing their scientific, technological, social, economic and cultural needs in order to enhance their overall quality of life.

Visit: https://www.suagcenter.com/

--