Digital Diabetes Management Platform LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc. Highlighted in USDA's Ascend Report on Southern University's Health Initiatives
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc. has been spotlighted in the USDA - Ascend for Better Health Report, emphasizing the food and nutrition challenges in African American communities, particularly in Baton Rouge. The launch of USDA's ASCEND virtual center further bolsters science-driven health initiatives. LLENA(AI)™ 's prominence in the report emphasizes its tech-driven role in addressing health disparities. This commitment was also showcased during the "Building a Healthy Community Together" event co-hosted with Southern University in Baton Rouge, where over 120 community members convened to discuss African American health issues.
LLENA(AI)™ in 2023: Southern University USDA Grant Success, USDA recognition, nutrition education & change over time benefits using LLENA(AI)™ platform, CDC Foundation recognition, supporting HBCUs, Baton Rouge and Nationwide efforts, adding partners, great year" - Charlotta Carter, LLENA (AI) Founder
Read the report in full here https://www.nutrition.gov/sites/default/files/page-files/Summary_of_Baton_Rouge_event_508_compliant.pdf
The Agricultural Science Center of Excellence for Nutrition and Diet (ASCEND) for Better Health is a virtual center aimed at boosting food and nutrition security for all Americans through science-based solutions. On September 28th, USDA, in collaboration with Southern University, launched its inaugural Nutrition Hub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This initiative aligns with LLENA(AI)™'s goals, emphasizing a joint commitment to fostering a healthier America, addressing food deserts and food insecurities in underserved and rural communities.
More details here: https://www.nutrition.gov/topics/ascend-better-health/engagement/baton-rouge
LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc.
Learn to Love Eating Nutritiously Always, LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc. is a digital diabetes management platform with personalized recommendations powered by proprietary artificial intelligence. https://llenafood.life
Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center
Southern University Agricultural Research & Extension Center Linking Citizens of Louisiana with Opportunities for Success. The SUAREC provides service to the citizens of Louisiana in a manner that is useful in addressing their scientific, technological, social, economic and cultural needs in order to enhance their overall quality of life.
Visit: https://www.suagcenter.com/
