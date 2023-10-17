Primel® Hand Protection Demonstrates Long-Term Moisturising Effect, Helping Reduce Skin Pathologies Amongst NHS Staff

Primel Skin Hydration Test

Primel® Hand Protection shares proof of skin hydration, providing a life-changing development for healthcare facilities’ professionals, patients and visitors.

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primel, a leading provider of innovative antimicrobial and infection prevention solutions emerging from chronic, long-term medical devices, announces the results of an accredited independent evaluation of Primel® Hand Protection skin compatibility. The evaluation revealed that the solution has a long-lasting moisturising effect, making it suitable to use frequently for all individuals in healthcare facilities, even for sensitive skin types. These evaluations place Primel® Hand Protection as the world leader in pioneering infection prevention solutions which are advancing hygiene standards and evolving the healthcare services for everyone.

Primel announced that it successfully carried out Hydration and Irritation Dermatological testing at an accredited external laboratory to test the moisturising effect and skin compatibility of Primel® Hand Protection over an extended period. Primel® Hand Protection exhibited long-term moisturising capabilities on a range of skin types. Notably, the product demonstrated consistent and extended skin moisturisation even after the initial application, affirming its lasting benefits to skin. The Irritation Test results further validate the gentle and skin-compatible nature of Primel® Hand Protection. Dermatologically tested on all skin types, including sensitive skin, the product displayed no signs of irritation for an impressive 48-hour period. This achievement underscores Primel® Hand Protection's commitment to delivering a complete state-of-the-art solution which provides highly effective enhanced protection against pathogens and support for the skin. These findings indicate that the product is safe enough to be frequently used whilst improving hand hygiene compliance and skin health whilst better protecting against pathogens.

A recent survey by the Royal School of Nursing has found that 51% of nurses experience skin problems such as itchiness, redness or irritation on the hands/wrists, of which nearly half (42%) reported they experience these symptoms all or nearly all the time . Frequently, the issues are caused by the constant use of gloves and sanitisers. The survey also revealed that skin problems can hinder nursing staff from practicing essential protective measures to minimise pathogen transmission. This includes actions like using antibacterial gels for decontamination or wearing gloves during clinical tasks. This reluctance may be attributed to the experience of pain or discomfort, as well as genuine concerns that these preventive actions could exacerbate existing conditions.

"The evaluation results speak volumes about Primel®'s commitment to revolutionising healthcare solutions using proven innovative technologies that have been trusted on medical devices for over three decades,” says Arjun Luthra, CEO for Primel. “Our mission is to address the gaps in infection prevention in healthcare. With our advanced hand protection solution, we strive to support NHS staff by offering them a highly effective, long-lasting, and hydrating formula. Even during moments when staff may struggle to find the time to follow the five moments of touch, our solution provides them with reliable protection while also addressing any skin concerns that may arise."

Previous analyses released by Primel in July have proven that Primel® Hand Protection can disinfect pathogens, including some of the most drug resistant microbes, in 15 seconds, significantly quicker than other regularly used products. The evidence collated demonstrates a considerable increase in infection prevention measures thanks to the use of Primel® Hand Protection for extensive periods of time and provides a fast and long-lasting protection against pathogens. Primel® Hand Protection further evolves infection prevention infrastructure with “Kill-on-Touch” Technology and for the first time has enabled individuals to disinfect surfaces they touch and spread protection.

To read the full report detailing Primel® Hand Protection’s dermatological testing results, request your copy now from Isabel Pedreira on isabel@kredoconsulting.com.