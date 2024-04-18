Afon Technology Wins Junkosha’s Second Technology Innovator of the Year Award

Junkosha 2024 Technology Innovator of the Year Award winner Sabih Chaudhry, Afon Technology

Junkosha Award winning entry developing the world’s first wearable, non-invasive, rf/microwave blood glucose monitoring device

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junkosha has concluded its highly successful second year of the Technology Innovator of the Year Award. The ceremony took place in a YouTube livestream event on April 18th where Afon Technology was presented with the Award and a $25,000 prize. The prize-winning product, Glucowear, is a significant step forward in the development of non-invasive glucose monitoring. The Award, which was designed to spotlight the achievements of pioneers in advanced technologies from across the globe, recognized this year’s winners as shining a light into the blind spot of today’s blood glucose monitoring technologies.

In recent years there has been widespread discussion surrounding the integration of optical sensors into smartwatches for glucose monitoring purposes. However, despite significant advancements in optical sensor technology, there remains a persistent gap between concept and real-world implementation. Afon’s Glucowear adopts an entirely different approach. Unlike optical sensors, Glucowear utilizes radio frequency (RF) sensors to provide continuous glucose monitoring. These sensors, strategically placed beneath the base of the wearer's wrist, utilize radio waves to detect and transmit glucose data. One of the key advantages of Glucowear lies in its ability to provide real-time glucose readings, eliminating the time lag associated with existing continuous glucose monitors. The device can also be used on all skin colors unlike optical based technologies. This instantaneous access to glucose data enables individuals to manage their diabetes more effectively and make informed lifestyle choices.

“Junkosha’s Technology Innovator of the Year Award is committed to recognizing talent within key markets that the company serves worldwide. At the core of the Junkosha brand message is our commitment to enabling technology innovators. Over the past year the judges had a very tough decision to make, but the quality of Afon’s work was truly impressive”, explains Joe Rowan, Chairperson for the Award. “Sabih Chaudhry and the team not only met all the criteria that Junkosha was looking for; they exceeded our expectations. Their entry showcased not only bold challenges to be overcome but also ground-breaking innovation and societal benefit – attributes at the core of the Junkosha brand.”

With entries representing countries as far away as Morocco, Belgium, Turkey and the United States, the second instalment of the Awards have included a very high caliber of entries from across the fields of Interventional Medical procedures and Microwave/Millimeter Wave technologies. Mamoru Sogo, President and CEO of Junkosha Inc., adds: “Our mission “Enabling Technology Innovators” is a commitment to contribute to our society for a better future. This Award ceremony serves as a testament to this commitment to support those who, like Junkosha, are taking on the challenge of long-lasting technological innovation and contributing to society. We congratulate Sabih and Afon Technology on this remarkable achievement and look forward to witnessing their continued success.”

Sabih Chaudhry, CEO for Afon Technology, concludes: “Winning this Award is testament to the dedication and outstanding skill set of our team. At Afon, our driving force is our passion for pushing technological boundaries to enhance patient outcomes, so being recognized for changing the landscape of continuous glucose monitoring is an honour. We take immense pride in pioneering the world’s first non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device. We firmly believe it holds the potential to revolutionize the lives of individuals living with diabetes, offering a needle-free alternative for monitoring blood sugar levels.”

To watch the Award ceremony, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/@JunkoshaUSA.