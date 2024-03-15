Junkosha announces April 18th 2024 will be Technology Innovator of the Year Award ceremony

Junkosha Technology Innovator of the Year Award trophy 2024

CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junkosha, pioneers of sophisticated fluoropolymer application technologies across medical device and microwave interconnect sectors, today announced that its second Technology Innovator of the Year Award ceremony will take place on April 18th, 2024, via livestream on YouTube. Additional details regarding this year’s virtual ceremony will be announced soon.

The Technology Innovator of the Year Award is an international program, that was set up to recognize the innovative work of an individual or team working in the delivery of products used within interventional medical procedures or Microwave/Millimeter Wave technologies. A year-long scheme designed to highlight people’s achievements and their contributions to society that began in March 2023, has culminated in eleven shortlisted candidates that were announced in December. Adjudicated by a panel of highly respected judges chosen for their industry credentials, the winning entrant will be presented with a trophy and the $25,000 prize money to invest in their worthwhile project.

“This year’s Awards have seen an expanded amount of interest from entrants all over the globe,” explains Joe Rowan, Chairperson of the Awards. “On review of the shortlisted candidates’ entries, the judges and I were really pleased with the quality of innovations demonstrated. I am looking forward to announcing the winner at the end of what has been a highly successful second year.”

For the latest news on the Junkosha Technology Innovator of the Year Award visit: https://www.junkosha.com/en/news/awards.