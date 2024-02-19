Junkosha Unveils Cleanest Cable Assembly in the Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Today

Junkosha Super Low Outgassing Cable Solution

The cable promises higher yields, reduced downtime, and enhanced overall productivity within the semiconductor manufacturing process.

CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junkosha, pioneers of sophisticated fluoropolymer application technologies for over 40 years, is unveiling its cutting-edge Super Low Outgassing Cable to the international semiconductor manufacturing industry. Developed as the cleanest cable assembly on the market, it comprises unique features including low outgassing and low particulation levels.

Semiconductors, the lifeblood of electronic devices, drive advancements in AI, 5G, cloud computing, IoT, and electric and autonomous vehicles. With the relentless pursuit of technological progress, the semiconductor industry faces the significant challenge of producing intricate chips at scale. This quest for smaller, more powerful chips amplifies process complexity, demanding advanced equipment and stringent control measures in high-vacuum environments to minimize contamination.

Junkosha's Super Low Outgassing Cable is a vital component in equipment with ultra-high vacuum chambers such as semiconductor lithography equipment and SEM, addressing the critical need for cleanliness and precision in chip manufacturing. Featuring low outgassing and particulation levels, this cable enhances semiconductor manufacturers’ ability to maintain a pristine environment around their systems. The tangible result is higher yields, reduced downtime, and enhanced overall productivity in semiconductor manufacturing processes.

The semiconductor manufacturing sector is characterized by its high energy consumption, primarily driven by the increasing need for cutting-edge technology products that cater to a constantly evolving user experience, coupled with the intricate nature of the manufacturing process. As the demand for semiconductors continues to grow, taking steps to diminish the carbon footprint in this industry becomes imperative.

Utilizing Junkosha's Super Low Outgassing Cable is a step towards carbon emission reduction as it cuts down both the time and energy spent in the vacuum chamber. At the heart of the Super Low Outgassing Cable's prowess lies Junkosha's meticulous end-to-end manufacturing process. Starting from the material development phase of EPTFE, every step undergoes rigorous testing—from design to cable manufacturing, clean room assembly, and clean room packing. This rigorous workflow ensures minimal outgassing and particle levels, optimizing cable life and minimizing equipment downtime for semiconductor manufacturers.

"We are thrilled to bring the Super Low Outgassing Cable to semiconductor manufacturers the world over. In an era where technological advancements are moving at an unprecedented pace, our cable stands as a testament to Junkosha's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that will elevate semiconductor manufacturer’s processes to unparalleled levels of excellence. Overall, this innovation reflects our dedication to advancing technology while addressing the industry's evolving challenges," said Shinsuke Kitazawa, Product Manager at Junkosha.

To learn more about the Super Low Outgassing Cable, visit https://www.junkosha.com/en/products/EHF-032.

