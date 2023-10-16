Global launch of EverCrisp - a new apple
We were delighted to launch EverCrisp™ at Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong. A remarkable partnership with MAIA and IPA paved the way for bringing this delectably sweet apple to consumers globally."”MELBOURNE , VIC, AUSTRALIA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Midwest Apple Improvement Association (MAIA) and the International Pome Fruit Alliance (IPA) are thrilled to announce the global launch of EverCrisp™, a new apple with branding set to captivate taste buds around the world with its unparalleled sweetness.
— Stephen Rabe, the General Manager of IPA
MAIA, a grower-operated business, is renowned for its dedication to delivering new apple varieties that are not only productive to grow but also boast outstanding eating characteristics for consumers. The IPA, is an international alliance of seven esteemed fruit growing companies, established in 2011 including: Fruitways Ltd- South Africa, Agricola San Clemente - Chile, Heartland Fruit - New Zealand, Montague -Australia, CMI Orchards- USA , VOG and VIP – South Tyrol Italy, with its purpose is to work directly with fruit breeders, evaluate their varieties in house and identify those that satisfy the needs of its members and their customers.
MAIA developed the plant material from which EverCrisp™ apples are produced from a cross of Fuji and Honeycrisp back in 1998. This selection was exhaustively tested over a period of 20 years. In 2017 the first EverCrisp™ apples were made available to purchase in the United States.
Characterised by an intense sweetness and a fine texture, EverCrisp™ apples provide consumers with an explosion of flavour with every delightful bite. The overwhelming success and popularity of EverCrisp™ in the United States has prompted MAIA and IPA to embark on a joint venture agreement to expand its presence worldwide.
In 2015 MAIA entered a joint venture agreement with the IPA to produce fruit in territories around the world and deliver the EverCrisp™ brand to the global market. In the subsequent years the IPA members have planted MAIA trees in Australia, Chile. Europe, New Zealand and South Africa.
The stage has now been set to take the EverCrisp™ apple to the world. The global distribution of EverCrisp™ will be directed via a joint venture company, Apple Innovation (AI), owned by MAIA and IPA. The stand-out branding will be managed jointly by the IPA partners in a global collaboration.
Initially, global sales of EverCrisp™ are expected to be small and limited to production from New Zealand, Chile and American producers and as volumes grow sales territories will expand. Brand development will be funded by EverCrisp™ producers across the globe with the goal of ensuring that every global consumer has access to EverCrisp™ apples.
EverCrisp™ is currently being grown in test orchards in Australia and is anticipated to be released and available to Australian consumers in June 2025.
About MAIA:
The Midwest Apple Improvement Association (MAIA) is a grower-operated business committed to delivering new apple varieties with exceptional qualities to benefit both growers and consumers.
About IPA:
The International Pome Fruit Alliance (IPA) is an international alliance established in 2011, comprising seven prominent fruit growing companies from South Africa, Chile, New Zealand, Australia, the USA, Italy's South Tyrol region, and VOG.
About EverCrisp™:
EverCrisp™ is a unique apple variety developed by MAIA from a cross between Fuji and Honeycrisp apples, known for its intense sweetness and fine texture, offering consumers an unparalleled eating experience.
