Melody and Color Concert Opens 41st Bay Atlantic Symphony Season this Weekend

Piano Soloist Alexandre Mouzoutkine returns to the Bay Atlantic Symphony for Melody and Color next weekend. Music Director Jed Gaylin conducting the Bay Atlantic Symphony.

Bay Atlantic Symphony's concert season of Melody, Poetry, Power and a chance to Break Away! features five concerts with a a focus on exceptional young musicians

Momentum from our successful 40th season continues. We had our strongest attendance in recent years and we hope strong attendance continues this season.” — Bay Atlantic Symphony Executive Director Brian McPeak

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melody and Color is the name of Bay Atlantic Symphony's first concert of the 2023-2024 season, its 41st. It's a five concert season of Melody, Poetry, Power and Maybe Just a Chance to Break Away! where successful young soloists who are exceptional symphonic musicians are celebrated.

Performances take place at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan University Cumberland Campus in Vineland on Saturdays at 3 pm and at 2 pm Sundays at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center in Galloway Township.

Kicking off the season is audience favorite piano soloist Alexandre Moutouzkine who returns to Bay Atlantic Symphony for the first concert, Melody and Color, October 21 and 22 where he performs Alexander Scriabin's Piano Concerto.

Holiday Favorites featuring tenor Troy Koger is December 9 and 10 and Strings is January 21 and 22. Poetry and Power featuring piano soloist Janice Carissa is March 16 and 17 and Breaking Away! the season finale featuring cellist Tommy Mesa is May 4 and 5.

Maestro Jed Gaylin who celebrated his 25th anniversary as Music Director last season has curated an engaging and accessible program of music that is reflective of the times. The four young accomplished solo artists performing classical symphonic music are sure to delight and impress audiences.

Bay Atlantic Symphony Executive Director Brian McPeak said, “Momentum from our successful 40th anniversary season last year continues. We had our strongest attendance in recent years including a sell-out of one of the final concerts. We even exceeded pre-pandemic attendance records last season.”

Single concert ticket sales and subscription sales are currently open. Both may be purchased on Bay Atlantic Symphony's website, www.bayatlanticsymphony.org.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

The Bay Atlantic Symphony is the leading professional performing arts company and education organization of the region with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants, and community. The Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians. For more information visit www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.