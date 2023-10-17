Chetan Deshpande to be Chief Scientific Liaison of Research Consortium Precision Medicine Technology Research Initiative

Owing to his broad expertise, diverse experience and deep subject matter knowledge, Chetan is eminently qualified to serve as this initiative’s Chief Scientific Liaison” — Richard Nicholas, Founder

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Research Consortium is pleased to announce that seasoned scientific, biopharma and biotech professional Chetan Deshpande will serve as Chief Scientific Liaison for its upcoming Precision Medicine Technology Research Initiative , believed to be the largest of its type.New precision medicine tools and technologies help oncologists identify, evaluate and select genomically sound and effective treatments for their patients’ unique cancer. By observing patient, caregiver, and physician behavior, the Research Consortium will create the evidence of value, utility and usefulness that health plans need to accelerate their coverage and adoption.Owing to its status as a 501(c)(3) public charity, the Research Consortium is arranging to provide ≈ $15 million in advanced precision oncology testing for a fraction of the cost typically paid by the largest health insurers … thereby enabling 1,000 cancer patients to get tens of thousands of dollars of vital diagnostic testing and analysis at no cost to themselves or their health plan.In this role, Mr. Deshpande will serve as a scientific intermediary, engaging and coordinating a collaboration of leading cancer researchers, oncologists, scientists, economists, technology innovators and top academic labs that will introduce new AI-enabled, genomic-based tools to 250 oncology teams nationwide. According to Mr. Deshpande: “Clinician uptake of precision medicine technology at scale will only occur when payers recognize their value and opt to cover them. This is why translational research of this type – that is designed and conducted from a payer's perspective – is essential.”Chetan has more than 20 years of experience designing, managing, and leading scientific projects in biomarkers, precision medicine, translational sciences, omics and big data analytics. During his career with Pfizer and Amgen – and the Stanford University Medical Center – he was involved in managing global clinical trials for several important, top selling therapeutic drugs. Chetan has been instrumental in building collaborations and partnerships between and among top tier CROs, precision medicine and companion diagnostics companies across the globe.Mr. Deshpande’s work has been presented at international conferences and published in renowned peer-reviewed journals including Clinical Immunology, Oncotarget, Molecular Cell, Cancer Research, BMC Medicine, Clinical Proteomics and Molecular Immunology. Trained as a scientist, Chetan has MS degrees from both the University of Pune and the College of Medicine at the University of Tennessee-Health Science Center, and an MBA from Pepperdine University.To learn more about the Research Consortium – and sponsoring, supporting or participating in the Precision Medicine Technology Research Initiative – please visit this webpage

This 5-minute video, when recently aired at the 2023 Washington, DC meeting of the Society of Professional Benefit Administrators ... got a standing ovation.