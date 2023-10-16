WCRCINT’s spectacular WCRCFEST 2023 recognises World's Leading Brands and Leaders at the Prestigious House of Lords

WCRCFEST 2023 at the House of Lords, Houses of the Parliament, UK Spectacular moments at the WCRCINTFEST 2023 RT Hon Baroness Helena Kennedey, RT Hon Lord Swraj Paul and Abhimanyu Ghosh

The House of Lords at The Palace of Westminster witnessed an evening of unparalleled prestige and spectacle at the WCRCINT World's Leading Brands and Leaders.

LONDON, ENGLAND, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The House of Lords at The Palace of Westminster witnessed an evening of unparalleled prestige and spectacle as global leaders in brand and leadership equity firm, WCRCINT proudly presented the "World's Leading Brands and Leaders" Award Ceremony. This distinguished event brought together the crème de la crème of global business leaders and renowned brands and leaders, all under one roof, for an evening of celebration, networking, and acknowledgment. Apart from CEOs and founder of leading companies from 25 nations, the event saw a remarkable turnaround of Ministers, Dignitaries, Lords and Baroness’s. It was a spectacle that will create a lifetime of memories. Some of the prominent guests included Rt. Hon Lord Swraj Paul, Rt. Hon Baroness Helena Kennedy, Rt. Hon Lord Michael Abraham Levy, Rt. Hon Baroness Sandip Verma, Rt Hon Baroness Pola Uddin, Member of Parliament Barry Gardiner, Member of Parliament Virender Sharma amongst many other distinguished guests.

Abhimanyu Ghosh, Chairman, WCRCINT said "The grandeur of the House of Lords, with its rich history and heritage, provided the perfect backdrop for WCRCFEST 2023. The "World's Leading Brands and Leaders" Award Ceremony is an opportunity to honour and celebrate businesses and individuals who have achieved the highest levels of excellence, innovation, and leadership in their respective industries. Under the aegis of World’s Leading Brands and Leaders, WCRCINT presented the World’s Best Emerging Brands and Leaders, The Global Inspirational Brands and Leaders and The World’s leading Brands and leaders after a year of brand and leadership research and analysis."

“WCRCINT’s global approach and its service to global and Indian brands is unparalleled today. I have been associated with them for many years and each year they produce fantastic results and spectacular events.” said RT Hon Lord Swraj Paul, Global Leading Industrialist and Philanthropist.

Speaking on the occasion Rt. Hon Lord Michael Abraham Levy said “It is such an honour to be present here with global leaders from everywhere. This is far bigger than what I had expected.”

British Member of Parliament, Barry Gardiner emphasised on building firm trade relations to fortify economy and business.

Rt Hon Baroness Helena Kennedy said “Being a supporter of global trade. It is my privilege to be joined here by global leaders in such a beautiful setting here at the House of Lords in London. Many congratulations to WCRCINT.”

Member of Parliament, Virender Sharma said “I am an active supporter of the Asian diaspora in England. Its a great pride to see so many global leaders from the diaspora”.

Rt Hon Baroness Pola Uddin said “Its the second time I am attending an event by WCRCINT and I am delighted to say that this time is even better than the last time. Delighted to be present here in this amazing gathering.”

Rt Hon Baroness Sandip Verma said “If we have to be one family, one earth and one world, the south and north have to be equal. The packed hall here suggests absolutely brilliance of the concept. I am delighted to hear the stories of all award winners present here. Congrats to WCRCINT.”

The event was graced by a distinguished panel of international judges, experts in various industries, who have carefully evaluated the nominees and winners based on stringent criteria. The gala evening also featured keynote speakers who shared insights into global business trends, fostering networking and knowledge-sharing among attendees.

The prominent winners at the World’s Leading Brands and Leaders, which included the World’s Best Emerging Brands and Leaders, Global Inspirational Brands and Leaders and the World’s Leading Brands and Leaders for 2023 (Leaders and Brands) included:

Sudha Reddy, Sudha Reddy Foundation, Barun Das, TV9 Network, British MP Barry Gardiner, Lord Swraj Paul, Dr. Ian Hutchinson , Baroness Helena Kennedy , Baroness Valerie Amos , Dr. G S GIl, Dr.Satya Vadlamani, Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt Ltd , Puneet Gaur, Next Quarter, Suppan Saravanamuthu, Iron Mountain Data Centers, Jitendra Mohan, Willowood Chemicals Ltd, Mahesh Mahato, Cosmic Electrical Limited, Ram Movva, Securin, Amitavo Chowdhury Wye, ShipDyn Ltd, Sameer Deolalikar, Fyaril AB , Vikash Kumar Vikash, IPS , Riva Walia, France Canada Chamber of Commerce (Ontario), Turab Ur Rahaman, SAB Express, Garry Sangha, CCI Group Of Companies, Gülhanım Sümeyra Aslan, GSA ARCHITECTURE, Raghava Rao, NSR Ventures, Maneesh Tripathi, Marble Rocks VCC Fund, Dr.Sanjay Agarwal, IJM India Infrastructure Limited, Ashish Bhasin, Marmo Solutions Private Limited, Ashwini Wankhede, Toyota Lift Northwest, Patrick Mensah, WallStreet Investment, Jai Thampi, Artha Strategies, Sri Sai Teja Annareddy, Chakravuyha Software Technologies Private Limited, Rakesh Markhedkar, Vikran Group, Sudhir Mishra, Trust Legal Advocates & Consultants, Vaibhav Gaggar, Chambers of Vaibhav Gaggar, Rajesh Bhardwaj,

International Investments Law Consultants, Shravan Kumar, Sakshath Technologies, Marie Raccuglia, Ignition Key, Gaurav Agarwal, Innvolution Healthcare , Ravindra Shrivastava ( Senior Advocate , Supreme Court of India ), Shikha Shandilya, Net worth Corp , Natasha Makhijani, Oliver Sanderson Group, Shaista Shaw, Varun Kancharla, Celebrity Prime Group, Jayesh Saini, Lifecare Hospitals & Group, Kenya , Khaled ElSayed, Synerjies Center for International and Strategic Studies, Syam P Prabhu, Aurion Business Consultants, Dr Sanjay Chadda, Stanadyne India, Sameer Mohammed, Nocturnal Network, Aparna Gorrepati, ZUCI CHOCOLATES, Chan Ngo Kong, Inch. Interior Design Ltd, SV Anchan, Safesea Group, Karthikeyan Yuvraj ( Researcher and Roboticist ) USA, Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth, Rupus Global Limited, Mohammed AlKayed, Gulf Hotels Group, Bahrain, Sunny Nandwani, Acuver Consulting, Dr.Vivek Das, Pro-Consulting Solutions, Liberatha Peter Pallat, DreamFolks Services limited.

In addition to recognising the award recipients, the event aims to facilitate collaboration, encourage the adoption of best practices, and promote innovation and growth on a global scale.

WCRCINT invites businesses, leaders, and professionals from around the world to attend this prestigious "World's Leading Brands and Leaders" Award Ceremony at the House of Lords and be part of this unparalleled celebration of global excellence.

