Global Brand and Leadership Equity consulting firm WCRCINT awards India’s Transformational Brands and Leaders 2023

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release - India’s Transformational Brands and Leaders 2023

New Delhi, April, 2023:

Global Brand and Leadership Equity consulting firm WCRCINT awarded some of India's Transformational Brands and Leaders 2023 at the Eros Hotel, New Delhi. The grand ceremony witnessed some of the best brands and leaders in India been awarded with the prestigious title of India’s Transformational Brands and Leaders.

The event was attended by various dignitaries with the likes of Rajdeep Sardesai (Consulting Editor, India Today Group), Anjana Om Kashyap (Senior Executive Editor, Aajtak), Rahul Kanwal (Executive Director - India Today TV and Business Today), Vishnu Som(Executive Editor, NDTV), Sonia Singh (Editorial Director, NDTV), Rohit Ohri (Chairman, FCB Draft), Shiv Khera (Motivational Speaker and Author), Nisha Narayanan (COO and Director, RED FM, Ashneer Grover (Founder Bharatpe, Crickpe and Shark at Shark Tank Indian Season 1), Sandeep Unnithan (Editor, News9 Plus), Rakesh Khar (Network Business Editor, News 9) and many more.

On sharing his views at the event, Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor, India Today Group said that Brands should create the best content/product for their consumers. Eventually content is the king and good content will always attract the consumers to the brand”.

Well known Indian Serial Entrepreneur, Ashneer Grover said “Events like this make everyone work harder towards their goal that finally bring great laurels to the nation. Today though social media is extremely important, successful people should know how to handle the pressure of social media”.

Speaking on the occasion Abhimanyu Ghosh, Editor in Chief and Chairman, Jury, WCRCINT said “WCRCINT over the years has stood for its brilliance of editorial and analysis of its content and research. These values have ensured that we have always awarded the most deserving and innovative brands and leaders”.

The Ideasfest 2023 saw a mesmerising fireside chat with Ashneer Grover conducted by one of world's leading brand experts, Abhimanyu Ghosh, Chairman, Jury, WCRCINT Awards. The freside chat with Ashneer Grover captivated the influential audience at the venue.

Two key IDEASFEST talks also mesmerised the influential audience sitting. The panel discussion on leadership talked about how a great leader needs to build a community by inspiring co workers. The brand talk discussed positioning strategies and how great positioning wins consumer hearts. The leadership panel discussion was moderated by Puneet Gaur, COO, NextQuarter. The esteemed panelists included Yogita Tulsiani, CEO, ixceed solutions, Prateek Gattani, CEO, IDC Technologies, Maneesh Tripathi, CEO, Delteq and Dr. Reji Kurien Thomas, CTO, Virenxia. The brand talk was moderated by Dr. Reji Kurien and the panelists included Gurpreet SIngh, Founder, WOB, Saiteja Annareddy, CEO, Chakravuyha Sotware Technology, Dr. Satya Vadlamani, MD, Murli Krishna Pharma and Dr. Sanjay CHadda, MD, Stanadyne India.

India’s Transformational Brands and Leaders have been researched by WCRCINT and evaluated by WCRCLEADERS editorial team. Various research methodologies using WCRCINT’s research matrix were used to select the Transformational Brands in India. These are brands which are transforming a product category and have created unparalleled consumer connections.

Some of the selected Transformational Brands for 2023 selected include:

BMW, Canon, STIHL India, Stanadyne India, NDTV, Aajtak, India Today TV, TV 9 Plus, IDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motorcorp, IDC Technologies, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, BOAT, CrickPe, Suzuki India, Samsung, Sony, HDFC Life, Chanoud Garh Hotels and Resort, Dainik Bhaskar, Red FM, Tata Infrastructure & Realty, Mphasis, Insurance Samadhan, Zerodha, FCB, Ashirvad Pipes, Tata Steel, Taj Hotels and Resorts, Dettol, Lakme, Apple, Coca Cola, JIO, Indigo Airlines, Patanjali, Mother Dairy, MRF, Parryware, ITC.

Some of the Transformational leaders of 2023 selected are: Jitendra Mohan COO, WILLOWOOD CHEMICALS LTD. Sushma Boppana, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, Seema Boppana Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, Parind PrabhuDesai, Managing Director , STIHL INDIA , Prateek Gattani, CEO, IDC Technologies,Sanjay Chadda, MD Stanadyne India, Jairaj Singh Rathore Founder and CEO, Hotel Chanoud Garh, Girish Agarwal, PROMOTER DIRECTOR, Dainik Bhaskar group, Mandhira Kapur, Chairman & MD, Sona Mandhira, Ms. Uzma Irfan, Executive Director, Prestige Construction , Mr. Barun Das, MD & CEO, TV9 Network, Ram Movva,Chairman & Co founder, Securin, Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure, Dinesh Semwal, MD, Ensavior Technologies, Gurpreet Singh, Co-Founder & Director, WoB - World of Brands, Maneesh Tripathi, CEO, Delteq, Singapore, Yogita Tulsiani, Director & Co Founder, iXceed Solutions, UK, Nisha Narayanan, COO & Director, Red FM, Nirvaan Birla, Managing Director, Birla Open Minds, Saiteja Annareddy, Managing Director, Chakravuyha Software Technology, Biplab Chaudhuri, Founder & Chairman, PTS Consulting Services Private Limited, Gaurav Kundu, MD, Tiranga Group, Puneet Gaur, Chief Operating Officer, Next Quarter, Dr.Satya Vadlamani Chairperson and Managing Director, Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt Ltd., Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Group, Aman Gupta, Co Founder and CMO, boAt, Varun Agarwal, COO, Mymoneykarma, Ashneer Grover, Founder Crickpe, Nikhil Dhar, Indigo Airline, Sukh Sandhu, Executive Director, Career Calling International, Syam Panayickal Prabhu Founder, AURION., Mahesh Mahato, Founder & MD, Cosmic Electrical Limited, Veda Iyer, Global CMO, Mphasis, Shiv Khera, Leading Author, Ruchita Uppal, Legal Expert.

Some of the prominent transformational leaders from the Indian media industry were also awarded They included Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor, India Today Group (Media Icon of The Decade), Barkha Dutt, Founder, Mojo Story (Woman Media Icon of the Decade), Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV (India's Transformational Leader - News, English, Vishnu Som, NDTV, Anjana Om Kashyap, Rahul Kanwal, Barun Das and Sudhir Chaudhary.

About WCRCINT:

WCRC lives by the core values 'Your Brand is the Business'. Hence it strives hard to make that happen. WCRCINT is a global leading firm in Research and Niche Publications. It has the largest number of Brand Intellectual Properties, largest number of global awards and the largest media features on brand and leadership.

