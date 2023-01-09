Dr. Reji Kurien Thomas: Making significant changes in lives globally

Dr. Reji Kurien Thomas receiving World's Best Emerging Leader in London Dr. Reji Kurien Thomas with Baron Swraj Paul Dr. Reji Kurien Thomas with distinguished guest at the World's Best Emerging Leaders London

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cmdr (Dr) Reji Kurien Thomas, adjudged “World’s Best & Emerging Leader” and awarded at the House of Lords, House of Parliament UK and the Military Victory Services Club, London

“Think outside the box challenging the conventional wisdom and move decisively towards business goals with flexibility” Cmdr (Dr) Reji Kurien Thomas

Global Brand and Leadership Equity consulting firm WCRCINT awards World’s Best & Emerging Leader to Dr Reji Kurien Thomas, at the House of Lords, House of Parliament UK and the prestigious Military Members Victory Services Club (VSC), London. The business gala in London was attended by global luminaries. WCRCINT’s World’s Best Emerging Brands and Leaders is one of the most renowned listings of leading brands and business leaders who are futuristic, innovative and create robust business and consumer based business ecosystems.

The grand ceremony witnessed was by some of the best leaders from twenty five nations globally, in a thought leadership conclave and awards. The morning session was held at the iconic House of Lords, British Parliament where Dr Thomas established the leadership position to the jury and other dignitaries. The evening was a gala event at the famous Military VSC in London attended by the stalwarts of the industry.

Dr. Reji Kurien Thomas is a radical game-changer in the technology industry and has won countless accolades for his meticulous work which has been a stepping stone in the realms of technology.

Speaking on the selection of Dr. Reji Kurien Thomas as World’s Best Emerging Business Leader 2022-2023, Abhimanyu Ghosh, Editor in Chief, WCRCLEADERS said that “Dr. Reji is an exceptional business leader with great acumen for business strategies, mentorship and creating innovative ideas. His leadership style encourages follower ship that every company desires as its top agenda.” The selection of World’s Best Emerging Leaders is done through three rounds of Primary and Secondary research. 100 best emerging leaders are chosen from a final research list of 2500 business leaders from across the globe.

Being a former Naval Commander and an avid aviator, he always had a keen interest in frontier technology and sought his education from the best institutes in the world like Stanford University USA, Kent State University USA & IIT Delhi. With a great aptitude for learning, he has obtained several Doctorates, and undertaken pioneering research, in the niche areas of Computer Science, Network Security, Aerospace engineering and Alternative Medicine with a Fellowship in Corporate Social Responsibility from New York.

All along his 20 years of military service in aviation, he realised that society needs a larger social fabric to see the larger picture towards alleviating pain and poverty in humanity. Keeping this in mind, he founded TechnoPilot® in 2013, with an aim to provide a large umbrella under which one can provide these services

Currently, he is forerunning the technologies of the enterprise Company VIRENXIA where he aims to combine core quantum sciences with niche technologies which would play a substantial role in the agricultural industry.

VIRENXIA is committed to be the Worlds’ first for–profit Socio Economic Empowerment Company, and have taken stellar steps towards this at the Global level, always in synergy with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

VIRENXIAs solutions in ‘Common Community Infrastructure (CCI) and Digital Climate Smart Sustainable Agriculture (CSSA) creating Rural Empowerment’, is what drives the Company to be the World's first for–profit Socio Economic Empowerment Company.

The Technology evangelist has commanded & directed men and machines including ships and aircraft; maintained & improved various technologies used on modern platforms at Land, Air and Sea. He has headed top notch teams of scientists, armed forces personnel and top government departments in India to conceptualise, implement & indigenise frontier technology projects including in digital transformation.

He strongly reiterates that we believe we are the only conscious life forms that we know of in this universe. We have been given self awareness by evolution to explore this existence, so we should be doing everything in our power to understand this beautiful universe we live in, which will self-realise other intelligent life forms that populate the various dimensions of the infinite cosmos. The Commander who was awarded the prestigious ‘Distinguished Scientist’ award in the USA in 2008, is shortlisted for the highest Global acceptance given to a Scientist in the field of Quantum Physics and aspires to serve humanity in the larger domain.

