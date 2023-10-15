Retailers roll out promotions for Women’s Day

VIETNAM, October 15 -

HCM CITY — With Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20) approaching, stores in HCM City are stocking up on a wide range of products and offering promotions on them.

Saigon Co.op is offering discounts of 20-46 per cent on more than 1,000 cosmetic, personal care and fashion products at its Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Co.op Smile, Cheers, Finelife, and Co.oponline outlets until October 25 under a promotion it calls "Cùng nàng tỏa sắc" (Shine with her).

Saigon Co.op has also launched more than 200 kinds of gift boxes containing beauty brands and fruit hampers and others made to order from customers.

Nguyễn Ngọc Thắng, marketing director of Saigon Co.op and director of Co.opmart’s operations division, said: “In addition to the target customer group, Saigon Co.op also prioritises Gen Z customers - the most tech-savvy generation.”

LOTTE Mart has launched a promotion programme called "Vẻ đẹp đích thực” (True Beauty) on products such as skin, hair and body care, make-up and cosmetics, health products, and others with big discounts.

Other retailers, fashion and cosmetics shops and jewellery companies in the city are also offering attractive discounts.

PNJ is offering discounts of up to 25 per cent on gold jewellery and 50 per cent on silver for customers shopping on its online channel until October 22.

Customers at its stores will get promotions and gifts.

Many fashion, cosmetic and footwear shops on Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh Street (Bình Thạnh District), Nguyễn Trãi Street (District 5), Hai Bà Trưng Street (District 1), and Nguyễn Đình Chiểu and Lê Văn Sỹ streets (District 3) can be seen decked out with promotion banners. — VNS