Melillo Launches MelilloSMART to Address Growing Need for IT Modernization

Melillo Launches MelilloSMART

Proprietary suite of solutions addresses most pressing IT challenges

With MelilloSMART, our goal is to bridge these gaps, offering proprietary, one-of-a-kind tools that not only simplify business processes but empower businesses to envision their IT.” — Phil Bianco, CTO, Melillo Consulting

SOMERSET, NJ, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melillo Consulting recently announced the launch of its newest offering, MelilloSMART, a suite of proprietary, turnkey solutions designed to help customers realize their vision for a modern infrastructure. The new offerings were purpose-built to address several gaps in the market, helping businesses better use technology to meet increasing customer demands, optimize performance, and boost productivity while keeping pace with emerging technological advancements.

Built by a team of experts who have been in the business of technology for over 30 years, MelilloSMART includes four core solutions:

- MelilloSMART EZMigrate: A data migration process, powered by Cirrus, that helps businesses seamlessly move data from one platform to another, without disruptions.

- MelilloSMART RapidDeploy: A streamlined solution, powered by RiverMeadow, that helps businesses transform the way VMs are tested and upgraded on Operating Systems.

- MelilloSMART SupportTrax: A specialized tool designed to simplify and modernize the contract renewals process.

- MelilloSMART ComplySoft: A suite of software solutions, services, and support, powered by AgiliProve and Archive Manager, that helps customers meet Computer System Validation requirements and comply with government regulations.

“At a time when technology requires knowledge of specific toolsets to stay competitive, we recognized several tangible gaps in the market that businesses frequently grapple with,” said Phil Bianco, CTO, Melillo Consulting. “With MelilloSMART, our goal is to bridge these gaps, offering proprietary, one-of-a-kind tools that not only simplify business processes but empower businesses to envision their IT and leverage emerging technologies as a catalyst for their growth and productivity."

Each solution blends decades of expertise, leading technology, proven methodologies, and highly specialized IT support to deliver unparalleled advantages tailored for today's dynamic digital environment. With a commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation, Melillo will continue to expand the suite of solutions to adapt and grow as customer needs emerge and technologies evolve.

For more details visit MelilloSMART on the web.

About Melillo

Since 1988, Melillo has been helping organizations power their business through technology. We offer a full range of complete IT solutions that address customers’ on-premises, hybrid, and cloud needs, with advanced expertise in infrastructure, development, security, and data management. Serving a range of industries, including healthcare, finance, insurance, manufacturing, and other organizations, Melillo helps customers create and execute digital business acceleration strategies that lower costs, boost ROI, minimize risk, and ensure compliance.

For more information, please visit https://www.melillo.com or email getinfo@mjm.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

MelilloSMART: Empowering Your Vision