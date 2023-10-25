iPOS Systems and Priority Payments Local Announce the Release of AutoLink™ Secure and Convenient Payment Solution
iPOS Systems, a leader in the payments industry, provides complete processing solutions for merchants of all types and sizes.
From countertop, PIN pad & wireless payment terminals to POS registers, Dejavoo Systems has the perfect solution to your hardware needs.
The collaboration of these payment innovators offers automotive dealers a streamlined payment solution that provides convenience, security, and efficiency.
Our partnerships with Priority Payments Local and CDK Global will help auto dealers best position themselves in today’s competitive payments' marketplace by reducing costs and increasing sales.”MINEOLA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dejavoo Systems, an iPOS Systems company and a major international payment solution provider, and Priority Payments Local™, a leader in automotive technology, today announced the successful launch of AutoLink™, an innovative payment integration system designed to transform the way automotive dealerships handle card payments.
— Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of iPOS Systems
By seamlessly integrating with CDK Global, a provider of automotive dealership software, AutoLink™ promises to streamline payment processing for automobile dealers offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency.
"We are proud to introduce AutoLink™ to the automotive industry,” said Angelo Mendola, President and COO at Priority Payments Local. “This integration is not only a testament to our commitment to innovation but also to the development of a significant technological benefit for automotive dealers, card processors, and ISOs."
Key Features of AutoLink™
Seamless Integration - AutoLink™ integrates with CDK Global, providing a unified platform for dealerships to handle payments effortlessly.
Enhanced User Experience - Dealers, processors, and ISOs will benefit from an intuitive interface that simplifies payment processing, reduces manual effort, and eliminates potential errors.
Versatile Payment Acceptance - AutoLink™ is designed to accept a wide range of payment types, ensuring flexibility for customers and simplifying the transaction process.
Cost-Efficiency - Compared to other payment integrators in the automotive industry, AutoLink™ offers a lower-cost solution without compromising quality or features. The collaboration between iPOS Systems, Priority Payments Local, and CDK Global represents a new era in the automotive technology sector.
Angelo Mendola, President and COO at Priority Payments Local, added, “This partnership marks a significant milestone for our companies. It combines Priority Payments' expertise in automotive payment processing with iPOS Systems’ cutting-edge technology solutions. Together, we aim to revolutionize the payment experience for businesses across the dealer ecosystem.”
About iPOS Systems
Founded in 2006, iPOS Systems recognized a need in the payments industry for secure, affordable hardware and software payment solutions. Our family of terminals, payment gateway services, and software provides ISOs and ISVs with leading-edge solutions while maintaining affordability and first-class customer support. Our solutions include the Dejavoo line of terminals, DeNovo cloud POS solutions, SPIn semi-integrated EMV payments, and the iPOSpays Gateway.
Priority Payments Local
Priority Payments is a leading payment processing company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for businesses across various industries. With a focus on operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, Priority Payments has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking seamless and secure payment processing solutions.
AutoLink™ is the culmination of extensive research and development efforts by Priority Payments' and Dejavoo Systems expert teams. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, the AutoLink platform addresses the unique challenges faced by automotive businesses, streamlining operations and enhancing customer satisfaction.
CDK Global
For fifty years, CDK Global has empowered automotive dealers with the tools and technology to build deeper relationships with their customers.
