WILLISTON BARRACKS / MULTIPLE OFFENSES, REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1006846, 23A1006847, 23A1006848, 23A1006849, 23A1006850, 23A1006851, 23A1006852, 23B5004060

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:

VSP Williston- Trooper Quealy

VSP New Haven- Trooper Anthony

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10-14-2023 from 0000-0245

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Ferrisburgh, Charlotte, South Burlington, Burlington

VIOLATION:

VSP Williston-

Attempted Operation Without Owner’s Consent (x2) (misdemeanor) Unlawful Mischief (x7) (misdemeanor) Petit Larceny From a Motor Vehicle (x5) (misdemeanor) Credit Card Fraud (x1) (misdemeanor) Illegal Possession of a Credit Card (x2) (misdemeanor) Aggravated Operation Without Owner’s Consent (x2) (felony)

VSP New Haven-

Operation Without Owner’s Consent (x1) (misdemeanor) Aggravated Operation Without Owner’s Consent (x1) (felony) Grand Larceny (x1) (felony)

ACCUSED: Four unknown males

AGE: unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown

VICTIM: multiple

AGE: multiple

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, North Ferrisburgh, South Burlington

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 14th, 2023 Troopers with VSP Williston received multiple calls from multiple victims in the town of Charlotte regarding vehicle break ins, stolen property, and stolen motor vehicles. Additionally, a victim reported a stolen credit card being used in Burlington.

Over the course of the investigation Troopers with VSP Williston were able to connect the string of crimes to additional incidents in North Ferrisburgh and worked with Troopers out of VSP New Haven to investigate the crimes.

Furthermore, the unknown suspects were linked to additional crimes in South Burlington and Burlington.

Investigation thus far indicates that four unknown male suspects stole at least four separate motor vehicles between North Ferrisburgh and Charlotte between the hours of midnight and 0200 hours on October 14th. There were at least two other attempted thefts of a motor vehicle that failed when the suspects attempting to steal the vehicles got stuck on the victim’s yards.

At least seven other motor vehicles were broken into, with at least five having property stolen from within. Among the stolen property are a .410 shotgun and a bright-orange colored flare gun.

Investigation led Troopers to a convenience store in Burlington, where the suspects used a stolen credit card to purchase gas and food items. Attached to this News Release are four still frame photos of the suspects in question using one of the stolen credit cards in Burlington.

Troopers anticipate additional victims in Charlotte. Any individuals who have not contacted VSP and find damage to their motor vehicles or missing property are encouraged to contact VSP Williston. The State Police would like to remind the public to lock and not leave valuable belongings in their motor vehicles even if parked at their residences.

Additional charges are expected and pending from VSP Williston. Any questions regarding the incidents in South Burlington should be directed to South Burlington Police Department.

Any individuals who recognize the four suspects are encouraged to contact Trooper Quealy with VSP Williston at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips can be submitted via text by texting “VTIPS” to 274637, or online via the Vermont State Police website. The suspects are encouraged to turn themselves in to the nearest State Police Barracks or municipal Police Department.